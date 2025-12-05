Prep basketball roundup: Arcadia sets up showdown with Pasadena

The Edwards brothers, Owen, left, and Noa, are key players for Arcadia.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s time to get excited about the start of Pacific League play in high school basketball. Arcadia and Pasadena are set to play Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at Arcadia in a game matching the top two teams in the league.

Arcadia improved to 5-1 in nonleague competition Friday with a 68-66 win over Francis Parker. Noa Eteuati Edwards scored 23 points, Mateo Ingersoll had 14 points and Nick Wallace Jr. had 12 points.

Mira Costa 102, Long Beach Jordan 62: The Mustangs (8-1) advanced to the championship game of the Bellflower tournament. Paxx Bell had 22 points, Royce Rielly scored 16 and Logan Dugdale had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

St. Francis 74, San José Leigh 44: In Northern California, the Golden Knights won behind Cherif Millogo, who had 20 points.

Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara 71, Santa Margarita 67: The Eagles (8-1) suffered their first defeat in Washington, D.C. Brayden Kyman led the Eagles with 27 points, including seven threes.

Brentwood 70, Cleveland 51: The Eagles improved to 9-0. Ethan Hill had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Saugus 64, Canyon 50: The Centurions improved to 2-0 in league. Braydon Harmon finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Rolling Hills Prep 63, Democracy Prep 53: Kawika Suter had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Nick Welch Jr. added 16 points and 10 rebounds for 8-0 Rolling Hills Prep.

Advertisement

San Pedro 64, Rancho Dominguez 58: The Pirates opened the Marine League with a win behind Chris Morgan, who finished with 19 points, including a couple dunks.

Oak Park 48, Sun Valley Poly 45: Beau Prophete scored 16 points and Jonathan Plax had 15 points for the Eagles.

Oaks Christian 67, Santa Clara 38: Noah Krayndler led Oaks Christian with 15 points.

Calabasas 84, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 41: Calvin Goetz led the 4-4 Coyotes with 19 points.

Edison 48, Long Beach Cabrillo 45: Jackie Oei made a three-pointer at the buzzer to deliver victory for Edison.

Girls basketball

Valencia 66, Hart 17: The Vikings cruised to victory in their Foothill League opener. Alexis Epie had 16 points.