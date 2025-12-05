Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Southern California regional championship scores

High school football scores
By Los Angeles Times
SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1-AA

San Diego Cathedral Catholic 42, Los Alamitos 21

DIVISION 2-AA

Bakersfield Christian 24, La Habra 21

DIVISION 3-AA

Ventura 35, Arroyo Grande 28

DIVISION 4-AA

Barstow 13, Reedley Immanuel 12

DIVISION 5-AA

El Cajon Christian 27, Cerritos Valley Christian 13

DIVISION 6-AA

Valley Center 30, Valley View 19

DIVISION 7-AA

Woodbridge 13, San Fernando 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1-A

Oxnard Pacifica (14-0) at Granite Hills (10-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2-A

Rio Hondo Prep (14-0) vs. Santa Fe Christian (13-0) at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3-A

Delano Kennedy (11-3) at Carson (10-3), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4-A

Hillcrest (8-5) vs. Beckman (9-4) at Tustin, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 5-A

Bishop Union (11-3) at South Gate (11-3), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 6-A

San Diego Morse (9-4) vs. Grace (11-3) at Moorpark College, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 7-A

Santee (10-4) at South El Monte (10-4), 6 p.m.

Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 12-13 at Saddleback College, Fullerton High and Buena Park High.

STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY, DEC. 13

At Saddleback College

OPEN DIVISION

Santa Margarita (10-3) vs. Concord De la Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.

