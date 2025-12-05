High school football: Southern California regional championship scores
SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 1-AA
San Diego Cathedral Catholic 42, Los Alamitos 21
DIVISION 2-AA
Bakersfield Christian 24, La Habra 21
DIVISION 3-AA
Ventura 35, Arroyo Grande 28
DIVISION 4-AA
Barstow 13, Reedley Immanuel 12
DIVISION 5-AA
El Cajon Christian 27, Cerritos Valley Christian 13
DIVISION 6-AA
Valley Center 30, Valley View 19
DIVISION 7-AA
Woodbridge 13, San Fernando 0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1-A
Oxnard Pacifica (14-0) at Granite Hills (10-3), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2-A
Rio Hondo Prep (14-0) vs. Santa Fe Christian (13-0) at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3-A
Delano Kennedy (11-3) at Carson (10-3), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 4-A
Hillcrest (8-5) vs. Beckman (9-4) at Tustin, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 5-A
Bishop Union (11-3) at South Gate (11-3), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 6-A
San Diego Morse (9-4) vs. Grace (11-3) at Moorpark College, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 7-A
Santee (10-4) at South El Monte (10-4), 6 p.m.
Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 12-13 at Saddleback College, Fullerton High and Buena Park High.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
SATURDAY, DEC. 13
At Saddleback College
OPEN DIVISION
Santa Margarita (10-3) vs. Concord De la Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.