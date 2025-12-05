Prep talk: Jayshawn Kibble of Washington Prep is off to fast start in senior season

Jayshawn Kibble of Washington Prep has scored 29, 34, 24 and 30 points in four games this season.

Jayshawn Kibble has returned to City Section basketball, and so far he’s dominating. The Washington Prep senior scored 29 points against Lawndale, 34 against Gardena Serra, 24 against Bishop Montgomery and 30 against Inglewood.

He won a City Open Division championship when he was a sophomore for King/Drew. He went to St. Anthony last season, then transferred to Washington Prep, which has several former King/Drew players.

In 2024, Jayshawn Kibble of King/Drew drives to the basket during a City Section Open Division playoff win over Palisades. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Washington Prep is 2-2 and lost to Inglewood 102-85 on Wednesday after leading in the third quarter.

In a City Section season lacking depth among top players and top teams, Kibble could lead the Generals to the championship.

