Carson can’t stop Delano Kennedy’s dominant Wing T in Division 3-A regional loss

Jace Demacabalin of Delano Kennedy celebrates after a 35-33 win over Carson in the Division 3-A regional final at Carson on Saturday night.

There was no stopping 205-pound senior running back Jace Demacabalin and the Wing T offense executed by Robert Kennedy High from Delano, 30 minutes outside of Bakersfield. Not even City Section Open Division champion Carson could figure out how to stop run after run up the middle in a 35-33 loss Saturday night in the CIF state championship 3-A regional game at Carson.

“Their offensive line was physical,” Carson coach William Lowe said. “That was a weight-room game.”

People in Southern California probably don’t know Demacabalin, who’s part Filipino and part Samoan. He doesn’t get tired. He became Kern County’s all-time leading rusher with more than 7,000 yards, gaining 223 yards in 38 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

“What makes the Wing T difficult to defend is mainly teams focus defense against the spread offense,” Demacabalin said. “With the Wing T, you’re running straight at them. You’re pounding the rock. You’re getting the yards you need.”

Kennedy (12-3) was the Central Section Division III champion and moves on to face Oakland McClymonds next weekend in Orange County for the state title.

Carson’s offense stalled out after a 27-point first quarter, not producing any points until 3:14 left when Chris Fields III scored on a four-yard run to bring the Colts (10-4) within a tying two-point conversion. But a run failed, and Kennedy ran out the clock.

Fields ran for three touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns, but Kennedy’s ability to use up large chunks of time and also pressure Fields left Carson feeling frustrated throughout the second half. When Jamison Membreve broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run with 9:25 left, Kennedy’s lead grew to eight points.

Demacabalin came in with 2,284 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns. People in Delano know him well. The only question is when he and his teammates get a parade to celebrate their accomplishment.

There were six touchdowns scored in the first quarter, and Carson led 27-14. Fields had two touchdowns rushing and two touchdowns passing. But Kennedy’s Wing T started eating up clock in the second quarter behind a simple handoff up the middle to Demacabalin, who scored on two short touchdown runs for a 28-27 halftime lead. Carson only ran off four plays in the second quarter until getting the ball back with 1:05 left. Demacabalin had 126 yards rushing in 15 carries and three touchdowns in the first half. The Thunderbirds attempted just one pass all game.

Both teams lost fumbles on kickoffs, and Kennedy’s Membreve scored on an 80-yard kickoff return. Fields was eight-of-nine passing for 149 yards in the first half. He finished with 14-of-26 passing for 202 yards. Kennedy limited his opportunities by controlling the clock with one run after another.

The game couldn’t have started worse for Carson. The Colts fumbled a fair catch on a pooch kick. Then on Kennedy’s first offensive play, Demacabalin ran 39 yards for a touchdown.

It was a season in which the Colts returned to the top of the City Section with a 12th championship behind Fields, a junior and the likely City player of the year. He’ll be someone to build around for next season.

It was a tough night for City Section teams. South Gate lost to Bishop 47-28 and Santee was beaten by South El Monte 56-7.