Prep basketball roundup: Ontario Christian girls win their ninth consecutive game

Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian has been one of the region’s top guards since her freshman year.

The first month of high school girls’ basketball in Southern California has been all about Ontario Christian. The Knights are 9-0 and routing every opponent.

Their latest conquest was JSerra on Saturday night in the championship game of the Troy tournament. Kaleena Smith, the tournament MVP, scored 30 points in an 86-58 win over a JSerra team that beat Sierra Canyon earlier in the week.

Tatianna Griffin scored 28 points as Ontario Christian continued to rely on its powerful duo.

Oaks Christian 57, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 48: Presley Kushner led the Lions (8-0) with 23 points.

Sierra Canyon 61, Fairmont Prep 43: Jordyn Malek made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points for Sierra Canyon.

Boys’ basketball

Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara 57, Sierra Canyon 52: The Trailblazers went to Washington, D.C., and suffered their first defeat to the team that also beat Santa Margarita earlier this week. Maxi Adams had 20 points for Sierra Canyon.

Redondo Union 69, Crespi 45: The Sea Hawks bounced back from a defeat to San Gabriel Academy.

Harvard-Westlake 78, Francis Parker 61: Joe Sterling made six threes and finished with 36 points for the Wolverines.

St. Bernard 62, Eastvale Roosevelt 58: In overtime, St. Bernard prevailed behind Brandon Granger, who scored 40 points.

Santa Margarita 71, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 54: The Eagles (9-1) finished off their East Coast trip with a win. Brayden Kyman scored 32 points and Kaiden Bailey had 23 points.

St. Francis 54, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 43: Stephan Karibyan scored 13 points and Cherif Millogo added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Pacifica Christian 67, Destiny Christian 63: Joaquin Rigdon came through with a 29-point performance to help the Tritons go 3-0 in the Bakersfield Christian tournament.

Loyola 72, St. Monica 49: Mattai Carter finished with 19 points for Loyola.

Monrovia 62, Bassett 46: Madden Caudillo scored 27 points for 9-0 Monrovia.

Chaminade 68, Malibu 33: The Eagles improved to 9-0. Dylan Moran led the way with 16 points.

Thousand Oaks 87, Newbury Park 50: The Lancers won the Nordhoff tournament championship. Dylan McCord finished with 17 points.

Las Vegas Democracy Prep 73, Mayfair 71: Josiah Johnson had 30 points for Mayfair.

El Dorado 53, La Habra 52: The Golden Hawks improved to 9-1.

Bishop Mongomery 68, Riverside Poly 38: Tarron Williams led the Knights with 15 points.