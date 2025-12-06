Prep talk: Ontario Christian is rolling in girls’ basketball

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When you have perhaps the best junior guard in the nation, it makes things a lot easier. So far, so good for the Ontario Christian girls’ basketball team.

Junior Kaleena Smith and sophomore Tatianna Griffin have led Ontario Christian to an 8-0 start going into the championship game of the Troy tournament against JSerra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ontario Christian won the Southern Section Open Division championship last season before losing to Etiwanda in the regionals. The Knights are looking even stronger in the way they have been beating some good teams, such as Oak Park, Moreno Valley and Fairmont Prep.

JSerra is 7-1 with recent wins over Sage Hill and Sierra Canyon, so this is another test against a possible Open Division team. Rosie Santos has been an outstanding point guard for JSerra, but now she gets to face the high-scoring Smith, who is a much-wanted talent pursued by USC and UCLA.

