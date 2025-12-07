The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 3.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (5-1): Lost in Washington D.C. to Bishop McNamara; 1
2. SANTA MARGARITA (9-1): Lost to same team as Sierra Canyon on East Coast trip; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0): Wins over Francis Parker, Los Alamitos; 4
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-1): Joe Sterling turned in 36-point effort with seven threes; 5
5. REDONDO UNION (5-1): Sea Hawks responded well after loss to San Gabriel Academy; 3
6. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (1-3): Freshman guard Zach Arnold delivered in win over Redondo Union; 13
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-2): NaVorro Bowman Jr. kept a steady scoring pace; 6
8. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-1): Hunter Caplan was tournament MVP in Hawaii; 11
9. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (6-1): Showdown with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Tuesday; 25
10. CRESPI (5-2-): Lost to Village Christian, Redondo Union; 7
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1): 57-41 win over Crossroads on Saturday; 8
12. FAIRMONT PREP (5-1): Plays in St. John Bosco tournament this week; 10
13. JSERRA (5-3): Still looking for break-through win vs. top opponent; 9
14. DAMIEN (10-1): Eli Garner has had big opening month of season; 12
15. ETIWANDA (9-0): Nine consecutive wins vs. mostly Inland Empire opponents; 14
16. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0): Maxwell Smart is averaging 26.5 points, including 44-point effort; 18
17. ROLLING HILLS PREP (8-0): Should be unbeaten going into Damien Classic; 15
18. LA MIRADA (1-3): Played grueling schedule so far; 16
19. CHAMINADE (9-0): The schedule planner deserves an A+ grade; 19
20. ARCADIA (5-1): Host Pasadena on Wednesday in Pacific League opener; 20
21. PASADENA (3-1): Have had plenty of time to prepare for Arcadia; 21
22. CROSSROADS (6-1): Face Santa Monica on Friday in a battle of Santa Monica schools; 22
23. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-3): Lost in overtime to St. Bernard; 17
24. BRENTWOOD (10-0): 40 points, 22 rebounds for sophomore Ethan Hills; NR
25. SONORA (7-1): Win over St. Bernard, only loss to Damien; NR