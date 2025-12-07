Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Unbeaten Rio Hondo Prep continues to beat the odds

Rio Hondo Prep football coach Mark Carson has his tiny school of 150 students playing for a 2-A state title.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Tiny Rio Hondo Prep won its 15th consecutive football game Saturday night, 26-21 over Solano Beach Santa Fe Christian to advance to the CIF state Division 2-A championship game next Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Saddleback College against unbeaten Sonora (14-0).

What coach Mark Carson has been accomplishing would earn him a million-dollar contract if he were at the college level. The school of 82 boys, all of whom play football or work with the team, has kept moving up in divisions and now will be on the biggest stage as part of a tripleheader at Saddleback College.

Unbeaten Oxnard Pacifica will face Fresno East at 3:30 p.m., culminating in the Open Division final between Santa Margarita and De La Salle at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The star for Rio Hondo Prep on Saturday was running back Christian Lee, who rushed for 122 yards and scored four touchdowns. Once again the Kares won without injured standout running back Noah Penunuri. They keep finding ways to win, just like when they captured the Southern Section Division 5 championship.

Last year Rio Hondo Prep lost in the 3-A final, 42-41 to Vanden in overtime.

Here are the scores from this weekend’s regional finals.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement