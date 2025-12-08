Prep basketball roundup: Davey Harris gets 31 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists to lead Windward

Twins OJ, left, and EJ Popoola are 6-foot-5 juniors who made their debuts for Palisades on Monday after playing in Detroit last year.

Palisades, hoping to be a City Section basketball title contender, unveiled two 6-foot-5 twins from Detroit, EJ and OJ Popoola, on Monday night, but there was no stopping Windward shooting threes in its home gym.

After three, 29 points for Davey Harris. Windward 59, Palisades 46. pic.twitter.com/YFsbFF7CNs — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2025

The Wildcats made 14 threes and received a terrific performance from 6-6 junior Davey Harris in an 80-60 victory. Harris, who said he was “80%” several weeks ago in Windward’s season opener after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for two seasons, now says he’s “85 to 90%.” If that’s true, wait until he’s 100% because he finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Palisades (0-3) is doing exactly what City Section football teams did during their nonleage seasons — play tough Southern Section opponents to prepare for league play. The Dolphins open Western League play on Wednesday against Venice and will be an Open Division title contender.

Freshman Phillip Reed of Palisades. pic.twitter.com/lUsuzxOe6t — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2025

Palisades freshman guard Phillip Reed is already one of the best players in the City. He had 19 points. He’s got upper body strength from working in the weight room thanks to his father, Phillip Reed Sr., who played football at Inglewood and in college. EJ Popoola scored 14 points and OJ Popoola had nine points. They will entertain City fans with dunks this season.

The lob is back at Palisades. EJ Popoola. pic.twitter.com/pWTYIgHJ6E — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2025

Palisades was down 17 points in the second quarter, closed to within five points in the third quarter, but each time Windward pulled away with threes. The Dolphins will need to improve their defense.

Windward is 6-2 and preparing for a tough Gold Coast League that features Campbell Hall, Brentwood and Crossroads.

Oxnard 81, Dos Pueblos 53: Sophomore D’Aries Garrett scored 30 points in a Channel League opener.

Mater Dei 79, Oceanside El Camino 36: Richie Ramirez scored 25 points and Luke Barnett 22 for the Monarchs.

St. John Bosco 89, Palos Verdes 56: Christian Collins had 22 points for the 5-0 Braves.

Heritage Christian 62, La Serna 42: Eli Simmons scored 18 points and freshman Ty Lazenby added 17 points in the Sonora tournament win.