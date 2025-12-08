Advertisement
Prep talk: Are you ready for former Rolling Hills Prep star Benny Gealer on a matzah box?

Former Rolling Hills Prep guard Benny Gealer.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
Jewish mothers are proud when their son or daughter become successful in sports, but then there’s the greatest honor of all: their child appearing on a matzah box.

Former Rolling Hills Prep guard Benny Gealer, a senior at Stanford averaging 10.6 points this season, is a candidate for the L’Cheisman trophy, sponsored by Manischewitz looking to honor the top Jewish college sports athletes.

Forget the $10,000 prize money. The most important reward in the mind of his mother is that the winner gets to appear on a limited-edition cover of its matzah box.

So the Gealer family is all in.

Gealer was an All-CIF guard at Rolling Hills Prep who went to Stanford as a walk-on and is now starting.

Here’s the link to vote for your favorite Jewish college sports athlete.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

