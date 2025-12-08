Prep talk: Are you ready for former Rolling Hills Prep star Benny Gealer on a matzah box?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Jewish mothers are proud when their son or daughter become successful in sports, but then there’s the greatest honor of all: their child appearing on a matzah box.

Former Rolling Hills Prep guard Benny Gealer, a senior at Stanford averaging 10.6 points this season, is a candidate for the L’Cheisman trophy, sponsored by Manischewitz looking to honor the top Jewish college sports athletes.

Forget the $10,000 prize money. The most important reward in the mind of his mother is that the winner gets to appear on a limited-edition cover of its matzah box.

So the Gealer family is all in.

Gealer was an All-CIF guard at Rolling Hills Prep who went to Stanford as a walk-on and is now starting.

