Prep talk: Documentary shows the history of CIF Southern Section since 1913

Dr. John Dahlem, who was the Southern Section’s volunteer historian until his death last year, is featured in a documentary about the history of the Southern Section.

Throughout a new 45-minute documentary showing the history of the CIF Southern Section, the face and voice of its voluntary historian, John Dahlem, lets everyone know about his determination and dedication to preserve, explore and uncover invaluable tidbits of an organization that began in 1913.

A 45-minute documentary on the history of the CIF Southern Section will get its first public airing on Saturday after the Santa Margarita-De La Salle football game on Spectrum. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

From the very first game programs produced by high schools to revealing the unusual sports that used to be played, this documentary offers informative and intriguing details and will be much appreciated by anyone who has participated in California high school sports, whether as a coach, player, parent or past participant.

There are so many historical items Dahlem found before his death last year. From old video to old trophies to old medallions, it’s a look back and a look forward on how high school sports has changed, including the fact girls weren’t welcome to compete in playoffs until 1974.

Nothing was more intriguing than Dahlem showing there used to be a hand grenade competition, with a student from Huntington Park winning the first competition. Yes, it was about arm strength, so baseball players were good throwing hand grenades.

The film will receive its first showing on television on Saturday night on Spectrum at the conclusion of the Santa Margarita-De La Salle state football championship game. Then it will move to the Southern Section’s YouTube site.

Former Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod serves as narrator in the project in which Taylor Martinez was the executive producer.

