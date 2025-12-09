Prep basketball roundup: Freshman Major Williams makes 11 threes for Edison

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In a high school basketball season that has seen a number of promising freshman guards step forward to make major contributions in the opening month of the season, Major Williams of Edison might have turned in the best performance yet.

He tied a school record with 11 threes and finished with 39 points in Edison’s 96-82 victory over Long Beach Jordan on Tuesday night.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 90, Village Christian 49: In a battle of top 25 teams, the Knights prevailed. Zach White had 24 points and NaVorro Bowman added 20 points and 10 assists.

Mira Costa 67, Newbury Park 57: Paxx Bell scored 21 points and Strax Dragicevic had 19 points for 10-1 Mira Costa.

Harvard-Westlake 68, Bakersfield Christian 29: Joe Sterling scored 21 points for the Wolverines.

Tesoro 75, Northwood 45: Carson Hatch made six threes and finished with 30 points for 9-2 Tesoro.

Saugus 54, Valencia 50: The Centurions improved to 3-0 in the Foothill League. Braydon Harmon scored 23 points.

Moorpark 74, Marshall 59: Logan Stotts had 34 points for Moorpark.

Servite 62, Trabuco Hills 37: The Friars improved to 9-2. Tariq Johnson, Carlos Galvan and Jake Schutt all scored 13 points.

Birmingham 71, Westlake 66: Wisdom Burnes led the Patriots with 19 points.

Girls basketball

Birmingham 47, Santiago 36: Kayla Tanijiri had 17 points for the 7-0 Patriots.

Oaks Christian 69, Moorpark 16: Presley Kushner had 23 points for the Lions.