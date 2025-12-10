Prep talk: New UCLA football coach brings out welcome mat for high school coaches

New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney took the stage with his family during his introductory news conference on Tuesday.

New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney made it clear on Tuesday during his introductory news conference that he intends to embrace high school football coaches in Southern California with clinics, open practices and finding a way to say “yes” to requests.

He admitted that he has some learning to do with all of his coaching experiences from mostly the East Coast, but he committed to having people on his staff with West Coast ties.

Bob Chesney on recruiting. The welcome mat is out for high school coaches. pic.twitter.com/MnoxgsVkbZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2025

His first challenge will be trying to recruit players on UCLA’s team. Even freshman linebacker Scott Taylor, selected to represent players in talking to the media on Tuesday, declined to confirm if he will be back next season.

As for first impressions, Bellflower High coach Keith Miller, whose freshman son, Austin, might become a national recruit as a tight end, said, “I think winners know what it looks like, what it sounds like. If it walks like a duck, sounds like a duck, it’s a duck. This guy is the real deal. His approach is very impressive. You can tell he’s a young coach with an open mind but strong resolve.”

Said St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro: “I’m excited to see that UCLA has a clear vision moving forward and intend to be a contender in the near future. From the head coach to the chancellor’s comments, it appears they know what they want and have a plan to get there.”

Chesney has a football-playing fifth-grade son taller than some sixth-graders. He’s got a future recruit in the family.

