Prep roundup: Sophomore Owen Eteuati Edwards delivers big performance for Arcadia

Owen Eteuati Edwards of Arcadia scored 18 points to lead his team past Pasadena 58-53.

It was in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s Pacific League basketball opener between host Arcadia and rival Pasadena that 6-foot-8 sophomore Owen Eteuati Edwards let everyone know how smart and effective he has become.

Facing Pasadena’s 6-11 Josh Irving, a Texas A&M commit, he attacked, scored and drew the foul. He ended up fouling out Irving in the fourth quarter of Arcadia’s 58-53 victory. He repeatedly and smartly got Pasadena players off balance and fouling with pump fakes. He finished with 18 points and was 10 of 13 on free throws.

“It was feel for the game,” Edwards said. “It was strategy. I was playing my game and trusting my teammates. It was a great win.”

Arcadia (6-1) received unselfish passing to get shots off Pasadena’s 2-3 zone. Mateo Ingersoll had six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to prevent a Bulldogs comeback. Nick Wallace Jr. had 12 points. Pasadena received 25 points from Tim Anderson. Irving had 10 points and several blocks but rarely got the ball on offense.

Both teams will be much stronger when they have their next meeting Jan. 23 at Pasadena after adding players when the sit-out period for transfers ends on Dec. 26.

Palisades 75, Venice 55: In a Western League opener, the Dolphins received 17 points from OJ Popoola and 15 points from EJ Popoola.

LACES 38, Westchester 36: LACES picked up a rare league win over the Comets.

Fairfax 65, University 26: The Lions cruised to the Western League win.

Carson 52, Banning 44: The Colts won their Marine League opener. Joshua Dixon had 24 points and Mekhi Williams added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Sierra Canyon 89, Rancho Christian 57: Maxi Adams had 28 points and Brandon McCoy 24 points for 6-1 Sierra Canyon.

Monrovia 67, Pomona 22: The Wildcats are 11-0 this season.

Mater Dei 90, Jurupa Hills 70: Richie Ramirez led the 4-3 Monarchs with 33 points.

St. John Bosco 62, Fairmont Prep 56: Christian Collins finished with 18 points for St. John Bosco.

Santa Monica 80, Glendale 51: Onieli Thruston had 23 points for Santa Monica.

Girls basketball

Birmingham 52, La Cañada 41: The Patriots (8-0) won the Mark Keppel tournament game. Kayla Tanijiri had 22 points.

Glendora 67, Patriot 27: The Tartans have won 12 consecutive games to start the season. Ronnie Herrmann had 19 points and 12 assists.

Ontario Christian 98, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 25: Kaleena Smith had 32 points, 10 assists and eight steals for the unbeaten Knights. Tatianna Griffin had 27 points and Dani Robinson 18.

Girls soccer

Cleveland 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: Amber Ramirez scored both goals to give the City Section power Cavaliers a win over the defending Mission League champions.