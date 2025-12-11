Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Le Lycée celebrates its award for academic excellence

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles won the Southern Section academic award for its boys' basketball team for 2024-2025.
(Southern Section)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

With fewer than 800 students, Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles wants everyone to know that its boys’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season was No. 1 among more than 580 schools in the Southern Section in receiving the academic award for highest team grade-point average and also was named CIF statewide academic team champion.

Several members of that team are playing on this year’s team.

Julian Murchison has the highest GPA at 4.3.

The school offers a French baccalaureate path and has an international school program.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement