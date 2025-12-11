Prep talk: Le Lycée celebrates its award for academic excellence

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles won the Southern Section academic award for its boys’ basketball team for 2024-2025.

With fewer than 800 students, Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles wants everyone to know that its boys’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season was No. 1 among more than 580 schools in the Southern Section in receiving the academic award for highest team grade-point average and also was named CIF statewide academic team champion.

Several members of that team are playing on this year’s team.

Julian Murchison has the highest GPA at 4.3.

The school offers a French baccalaureate path and has an international school program.

