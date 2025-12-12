Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Santa Margarita’s Isaia Vandermade has become sack machine in playoffs

Isaia Vandermade of Santa Margarita High recorded sacks Corona Centennial quarterback Dominick Catalano.
Isaia Vandermade of Santa Margarita High recorded three sacks against Corona Centennial quarterback Dominick Catalano.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

If you want an individual who has been reaching peak form in the postseason, that would be junior defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade of Santa Margarita High. He has recorded eight of his nine sacks in his last three games after becoming healthy and gaining confidence.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound junior is the son of Santa Margarita offensive coordinator Lenny Vandermade, who played at Mater Dei and USC.

It’s like the Eagles have turned him loose to terrorize quarterbacks and running backs in the playoffs. Wearing No. 53, he’s getting past offensive tackles and showing mobility and toughness with active hands.

Advertisement

He’s part of a very effective defensive line on perhaps the best defensive unit in the state.

Santa Margarita, the Southern Section Division 1 champion, ends it season on Saturday night in the CIF Open Division state championship bowl game against unbeaten De La Salle at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement