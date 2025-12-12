Prep talk: Santa Margarita’s Isaia Vandermade has become sack machine in playoffs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If you want an individual who has been reaching peak form in the postseason, that would be junior defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade of Santa Margarita High. He has recorded eight of his nine sacks in his last three games after becoming healthy and gaining confidence.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound junior is the son of Santa Margarita offensive coordinator Lenny Vandermade, who played at Mater Dei and USC.

It’s like the Eagles have turned him loose to terrorize quarterbacks and running backs in the playoffs. Wearing No. 53, he’s getting past offensive tackles and showing mobility and toughness with active hands.

He’s part of a very effective defensive line on perhaps the best defensive unit in the state.

Santa Margarita, the Southern Section Division 1 champion, ends it season on Saturday night in the CIF Open Division state championship bowl game against unbeaten De La Salle at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College.

