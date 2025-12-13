Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco stays unbeaten with win over La Mirada

Christian Collins is all smiles after scoring 30 points and helping St. John Bosco win the tournament it hosted.

So far, so good for St. John Bosco (8-0), which won its tournament championship Saturday night by beating La Mirada 62-51.

Christian Collins was named tournament MVP after a 30-point performance for the Braves. Gene Roebuck had 27 points for La Mirada.

Corona Centennial 71, Mater Dei 57: The Huskies (10-1) won the San Juan Hills tournament championship. Isaiah Rogers, named tournament MVP, had 20 points. Richie Ramirez scored 22 points for Mater Dei.

Etiwanda 59, Heritage Christian 47: The Eagles (13-0) won the North Orange County tournament championship. Sophomore Devin Mitchell, who had 16 points, was tournament MVP.

Crean Lutheran 60, Crespi 57: Guards Hunter Caplan and Caden Jones each scored 13 points for Crean Lutheran (9-2). Cayman Martin led Crespi with 20 points.

Sierra Canyon 82, Oakland Bishop O’Dowd 37: Brandon McCoy led the way with 20 points.

Mira Costa 61, Camarillo 46: Paxx Bell had 16 points and eight rebounds for 11-1 Mira Costa.

Milken 66, YULA 48: Grayson Coleman was six for 10 from three-point range and finished with 32 points.

Coeur d’Alene (Id.) Lake City 66, JSerra 63: Jaden Bailes had 28 points for JSerra.

St. Bernard 76, Loyola 72: Brandon Granger had 35 points in a game in Northern California.

Redondo Union 65, Frederick (Md.) 44: SJ Madison had 18 points and Chace Holley had 16 points for Redondo Union.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 69, La Habra 59: Kayleb Kearse scored 31 points and Dominic Gallardo had 22 points for 6-3 PMA.

Girls’ basketball

Troy 66, Rancho Cucamonga 49: Tournament MVP Mei-Ling Perry had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Troy.