Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco stays unbeaten with win over La Mirada

Christian Collins smiles and holds up a trophy after helping St. John Bosco win the tournament it hosted.
Christian Collins is all smiles after scoring 30 points and helping St. John Bosco win the tournament it hosted.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • St. John Bosco (8-0) won its tournament championship with Christian Collins earning MVP after dropping 30 points against La Mirada.
  • Etiwanda (13-0) also remained undefeated by claiming the North Orange County tournament title, with sophomore Devin Mitchell named MVP.
  • Corona Centennial captured the San Juan Hills tournament championship, with Isaiah Rogers earning tournament MVP honors.

So far, so good for St. John Bosco (8-0), which won its tournament championship Saturday night by beating La Mirada 62-51.

Christian Collins was named tournament MVP after a 30-point performance for the Braves. Gene Roebuck had 27 points for La Mirada.

Corona Centennial 71, Mater Dei 57: The Huskies (10-1) won the San Juan Hills tournament championship. Isaiah Rogers, named tournament MVP, had 20 points. Richie Ramirez scored 22 points for Mater Dei.

Advertisement

Etiwanda 59, Heritage Christian 47: The Eagles (13-0) won the North Orange County tournament championship. Sophomore Devin Mitchell, who had 16 points, was tournament MVP.

Crean Lutheran 60, Crespi 57: Guards Hunter Caplan and Caden Jones each scored 13 points for Crean Lutheran (9-2). Cayman Martin led Crespi with 20 points.

Sierra Canyon 82, Oakland Bishop O’Dowd 37: Brandon McCoy led the way with 20 points.

Mira Costa 61, Camarillo 46: Paxx Bell had 16 points and eight rebounds for 11-1 Mira Costa.

Milken 66, YULA 48: Grayson Coleman was six for 10 from three-point range and finished with 32 points.

Coeur d’Alene (Id.) Lake City 66, JSerra 63: Jaden Bailes had 28 points for JSerra.

St. Bernard 76, Loyola 72: Brandon Granger had 35 points in a game in Northern California.

Redondo Union 65, Frederick (Md.) 44: SJ Madison had 18 points and Chace Holley had 16 points for Redondo Union.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 69, La Habra 59: Kayleb Kearse scored 31 points and Dominic Gallardo had 22 points for 6-3 PMA.

Girls’ basketball

Troy 66, Rancho Cucamonga 49: Tournament MVP Mei-Ling Perry had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Troy.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement