Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco stays unbeaten with win over La Mirada
So far, so good for St. John Bosco (8-0), which won its tournament championship Saturday night by beating La Mirada 62-51.
Christian Collins was named tournament MVP after a 30-point performance for the Braves. Gene Roebuck had 27 points for La Mirada.
Corona Centennial 71, Mater Dei 57: The Huskies (10-1) won the San Juan Hills tournament championship. Isaiah Rogers, named tournament MVP, had 20 points. Richie Ramirez scored 22 points for Mater Dei.
Etiwanda 59, Heritage Christian 47: The Eagles (13-0) won the North Orange County tournament championship. Sophomore Devin Mitchell, who had 16 points, was tournament MVP.
Crean Lutheran 60, Crespi 57: Guards Hunter Caplan and Caden Jones each scored 13 points for Crean Lutheran (9-2). Cayman Martin led Crespi with 20 points.
Sierra Canyon 82, Oakland Bishop O’Dowd 37: Brandon McCoy led the way with 20 points.
Mira Costa 61, Camarillo 46: Paxx Bell had 16 points and eight rebounds for 11-1 Mira Costa.
Milken 66, YULA 48: Grayson Coleman was six for 10 from three-point range and finished with 32 points.
Coeur d’Alene (Id.) Lake City 66, JSerra 63: Jaden Bailes had 28 points for JSerra.
St. Bernard 76, Loyola 72: Brandon Granger had 35 points in a game in Northern California.
Redondo Union 65, Frederick (Md.) 44: SJ Madison had 18 points and Chace Holley had 16 points for Redondo Union.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 69, La Habra 59: Kayleb Kearse scored 31 points and Dominic Gallardo had 22 points for 6-3 PMA.
Girls’ basketball
Troy 66, Rancho Cucamonga 49: Tournament MVP Mei-Ling Perry had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Troy.