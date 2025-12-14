The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 4.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (7-1): Face Crean Lutheran on Saturday; 1
2. SANTA MARGARITA (11-1): Headed to Las Vegas for Tarkanian Classic; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0): Champions of their own tournament behind Christian Collins; 3
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-1): Next up is a trip to Hawaii; 4
5. REDONDO UNION (6-2): Went 1-1 on East Coast trip; 5
6. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (1-3): Another team headed to Las Vegas; 6
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-2): Face Riviera Prep from Miami on Friday; 7
8. CREAN LUTHERAN (9-2): Hunter Caplan has been making major contributions; 8
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-1): Isaiah Rogers is MVP of San Juan Hills tourney;11
10 VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (7-3): Freshman Will Conroy leading team in scoring; 9
11. ETIWANDA (13-0): North Orange County tournament champions; 15
12. CORONA DEL MAR (11-0): 11 straight wins to start season is impressive; 16
13. CRESPI (6-4): Waiting for cavalry to arrive on Dec. 26 ; 10
14. DAMIEN (12-2): Went 2-1 on trip to Idaho; 14
15. FAIRMONT PREP (6-4): Suffering close losses to good teams; 12
16. JSERRA (6-4): Jaden Bailes continues to lead Lions; 13
17. LA MIRADA (4-4): Strong schedule will pay off; 18
18. CHAMINADE (11-0): Close win over El Camino Real keeps Eagles unbeaten; 19
19. ARCADIA (7-1): Good win over Pasadena in Pacific League opener; 20
20. PASADENA (3-2): Bulldogs waiting for players to become eligible; 21
21. CROSSROADS (7-1): Winning without Evan Willis (flu); 22
22. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-3): Face Hesperia on Tuesday 23
23. BRENTWOOD (10-0): Headed to Hawaii; 24
24. RANCHO VERDE (9-2): Semaj Carter has been on scoring run; NR
25. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-1): Suffered first loss to Los Alamitos; 17