Prep talk: The Shaws enjoy a memorable basketball moment at Oak Park

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sometimes it can be difficult when a high school coach also has his son on the team, but then there are those unforgettable moments that make every second spent together magical. Such a moment happened on Friday night for Oak Park basketball coach Aaron Shaw and his son, sophomore guard Grant Shaw.

Grant made a three-pointer from beyond the top of the key as the buzzer sounded to give host Oak Park a 54-51 win over rival Agoura.

Then, for some unknown reason at the time, Grant ran in the opposite direction, followed by his teammates and delirious Oak Park fans. There were so many people celebrating he ended up pushed into the gym foyer.

What a moment. Sophomore Grant Shaw, the son of Oak Park coach Aaron Shaw, makes a three at the buzzer to give Oak Park win over Agoura, then runs outside the gym followed by teammates and fans. pic.twitter.com/IN3Mmf0bPo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 13, 2025

Watching from the bench was his father, who didn’t understand why his son was headed out of the gym. “The coaches were asking, ‘Where is he going?’” he said.

Advertisement

It turns out the surge of people celebrating forced Grant into the foyer. His father reminded him afterward to perhaps next time stay in the gym.

But make no mistake about, Aaron has won two Southern Section titles as a coach, and this moment ranks up among the best.

“Proud dad moment,” he said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.