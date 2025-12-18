Advertisement
High School Sports

Complete coverage: The Times’ 2025 All-Star high school football team

Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita High stiff-arms Jaden Jefferson of De La Salle while gaining yards after a catch.
Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita High tries to evade Jaden Jefferson of De La Salle during the CIF Open Division state championship game at Saddleback College.
(Craig Weston)

Santa Margarita receiver Trent Mosley is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.

