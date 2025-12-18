Complete coverage: The Times’ 2025 All-Star high school football team
Santa Margarita receiver Trent Mosley is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.
After an injury-plagued junior season, Trent Mosley came back this season to display the speed, athleticism and playmaking to help Santa Margarita win a state title.
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 24-player All-Star high school football team for the 2025 season.
Quarterback Luke Fahey led Mission Viejo to a 9-2 record, completing 71% of his passes with only three interceptions this season.
Los Alamitos senior center helped produce a pair of 1,000-yard rushers for Southern Section Division 2 champions.
Ray Fenton guided Los Alamitos High to the Southern Section Division 2 championship relying on neighborhood kids.
Santa Margarita, under first-year coach Carson Palmer, finishes No. 1.