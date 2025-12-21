The Times’ 2025 All-Star high school football team

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 24-player All-Star high school football team for the 2025 season:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, 6-0, 185, Sr. — The Ohio State commit had a sensational senior season, passing for 3,199 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 71% of his passes.

Running back: Jeremiah Watson, Murrieta Valley, 5-9, 180, Sr. — Injuries took a toll but he still finished with 1,429 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Running back: Darnell Miller, Santee, 6-0, 170, Sr. — Miller led the state in running with 3,296 yards and 40 touchdowns for the City Section Division III champions.

Receiver: Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Sr. — The Texas A&M commit caught 41 passes for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Trinity League co-champions.

Receiver: Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Sr. — The USC commit was one of the most versatile offensive weapons, whether catching passes, playing quarterback out of a wildcat formation or getting the ball on a handoff in leading the Eagles to the Southern Section Division 1 title and CIF Open Division title.

Advertisement

Receiver: Jack Junker, Mission Viejo, 5-10, 182, Jr. — With 14 touchdown receptions and averaging nearly 20 yards per catch, Junker rose up to become one of the top receivers from the class of 2027.

Lineman: Blake Graham, Leuzinger, 6-3, 300, Sr. — The Cal Poly commit cleared the way for more than 2,600 yards rushing for a team that won the Bay League title.

Lineman: Cooper Javorsky, San Juan Hills, 6-4, 285, Sr. — The UCLA commit and future center is a relentless worker who showed up every game to give his best and deliver big blocks.

Lineman: Luke Kingman, Murrieta Valley, 6-5, 315, Sr. — The Idaho State commit used his strength and size to lead one of the best rushing attacks in the Southland.

Lineman: Braiden McKenna, Los Alamitos, 6-2, 290, Sr. — It was the Griffins’ offensive line that was key to a Southern Section Division 2 title, and McKenna, playing center, was the leader, helping produce two 1,000-yard rushers.

Lineman: Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, 6-5, 320, Sr. — The Washington commit was a two-year standout, using his size and strength to be a reliable blocker.

Advertisement

Kicker: Kyle Donahue, San Juan Hills, 5-11, 165, Sr. — A trained soccer player turned out to be the most accurate kicker in the Southland, making 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and 44 of 45 PATs.

Defense

Defensive line: Richard Wesley, Sierra Canyon, 6-5, 260, Sr. — The Texas commit was named Mission League player of the year and finished with 8.5 sacks for the 10-1 Trailblazers.

Defensive line: Max Meier, Loyola, 6-5, 240, Sr. — The Stanford commit recorded 19 tackles for losses, including 11.5 sacks.

Defensive line: Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra, 6-4, 260, Sr. — The Ohio State commit faced repeated double teams and still finished with 20 tackles for losses, including 10 sacks.

Linebacker: Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica, 6-1, 200, Jr. Phelps led Pacifica to a Southern Section Division 3 championship, averaging nearly 15 tackles a game with his quickness and instincts.

Linebacker: De’Andre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw, 6-3, 200, Jr. — Kirkpatrick was a difference-maker to get Crenshaw to the City Section Open Division final, disrupting offenses while making himself as a top recruit.

Advertisement

Linebacker: Matthew Muasau, St. John Bosco, 6-1, 230, Sr. — The UCLA commit showed everyone what fundamentally sound tackling looks like, finishing with five sacks and 64 tackles.

Linebacker: Dash Fifita, Santa Margarita, 5-9, 195, Sr. — The Arizona commit filled the role perfectly of tackling machine on the best defense in the Southland for Division 1 champions.

Defensive back: CJ Lavender, Mater Dei, Sr. — The UCLA commit was a model of consistency, delivering big tackles and big plays every game a fiwhileishing with seven interceptions.

Defensive back: Pakipole Moala, Leuzinger, 6-0, 165, So. — Asked to cover each opponent’s top receiver, Moala showed he belonged, contributing three interceptions and 27 tackles in a breakout season.

Defensive back: Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon, 5-11, 165, Sr. — The USC commit had four interceptions and prevented big plays with his intelligence, instincts and anticipation.

Defensive back: Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial, 5-11, 180, Jr. — With 10 interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns while also kicking, punting and returning punts and kickoffs, he was the most versatile player in the Southland.

Advertisement

Punter: Jacob Kreinbring, Loyola, 6-0, 195, Sr. — Averaged 41.2 yards a punt, with 18 inside the 20 and also made a 46-yard field goal.