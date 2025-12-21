The Times’ football lineman of the year: Braiden McKenna of Los Alamitos
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
From the first practice to the last, Braiden McKenna was the true leader of Los Alamitos’ offensive live. It was his job to help a young group in its first season of starting to develop with each game.
McKenna led the way, playing center and helping guide a line that consistently opened lanes for running backs Lenny Ibarra and Kamden Tillis, both of whom reached 1,000 yards rushing during a 12-3 season. It was a key part for the Griffins winning the Southern Section Division 2 championship, their first title since 2002.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior has been selected The Times’ lineman of the year.
He was a three-year starter who was asked to make calls up front with his intelligence, vision and instincts.
Coach Ray Fenton said he graded out at 93% from a coaching staff that keeps high expectations for its blockers.
“He physically dominated the line of scrimmage,” Fenton said.
There was one opponent who said of McKenna: “You are crazy strong.”
Santa Margarita receiver Trent Mosley is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.