The Times’ football lineman of the year: Braiden McKenna of Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos’ Braiden McKenna, left, opens a hole along the line of scrimmage during a playoff game against San Diego Cathedral.
By Eric Sondheimer
From the first practice to the last, Braiden McKenna was the true leader of Los Alamitos’ offensive live. It was his job to help a young group in its first season of starting to develop with each game.

McKenna led the way, playing center and helping guide a line that consistently opened lanes for running backs Lenny Ibarra and Kamden Tillis, both of whom reached 1,000 yards rushing during a 12-3 season. It was a key part for the Griffins winning the Southern Section Division 2 championship, their first title since 2002.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior has been selected The Times’ lineman of the year.

He was a three-year starter who was asked to make calls up front with his intelligence, vision and instincts.

Coach Ray Fenton said he graded out at 93% from a coaching staff that keeps high expectations for its blockers.

“He physically dominated the line of scrimmage,” Fenton said.

There was one opponent who said of McKenna: “You are crazy strong.”

