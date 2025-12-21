The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Redondo Union advanced to semifinals of its division at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 5.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (8-1): Headed to Oregon for Christmas tournament; 1

2. SANTA MARGARITA (13-1): Reached semifinals in Tarkanian Classic after double-overtime win over Las Vegas Bishop Gorman; 2

3. REDONDO UNION (9-2): Reached semifinals in Tarkanian Classic; 5

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-2): Back-to-back losses to top teams in Florida; 3

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-2): Loss to the top team in Idaho; 4

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (9-2): Zachary White continues to provide key rebounds; 7

7. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (4-3): 6-foot-11 Mahamadou Diop is delivering; 6

8. CREAN LUTHERAN (9-3): Set to play in Classic at Damien; 8

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-2): Lost to Utah Timpview in Las Vegas; 9

10. ETIWANDA (14-0): Classic at Damien will offer challenges; 11

11. CORONA DEL MAR (11-0): Faces 10-4 Cypress on Tuesday; 12

12. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (8-4): Playing in Mission Prep tournament; 10

13. CRESPI (8-4): Tough schedule will pay off for league play; 13

14. DAMIEN (13-2): Set to host Classic at Damien; 14

Matadores defeat Layton, (UT) 74-67 to advance to the semifinals at the Tarkanian Classic. @gene24roebuck 27pts@nolimitcisco3 17pts@__JordynHouston 14pts. pic.twitter.com/7X828HS8yo — La Mirada Basketball (@Basketball_LM) December 21, 2025

15. LA MIRADA (5-4): Matadores are improving; 17

16. ARCADIA (9-1): Apaches are about to get even better with sit-out period players; 19

17. JSERRA (8-5): Headed to San Diego for Torrey Pines tournament; 16

18. THOUSAND OAKS (10-0): Lancers knocked off unbeaten Chaminade; NR

19. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (10-0): Semifinalist at Mission Prep tournament; NR

20. MAYFAIR (5-2): Josiah Johnson is a player to watch; NR

21. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (7-4): It’s a learning experience in Las Vegas; 22

22. BRENTWOOD (13-1): Went 3-1 in Hawaii; 23

23. MIRA COSTA (12-1): Torrey Pines tournament will be test; NR

24. ELSINORE (16-0): Junior Kamrynn Nathan averaging 25 points a game; NR

25. INGLEWOOD (10-4): Averaging 92 points a game; NR