High School Sports

Palisades starts out as City Section basketball favorite in top 10 rankings

Palisades High's OJ Popoola, right, dribbles the ball up court with a defender, left, alongside him.
OJ Popoola of Palisades High has made major contributions after transferring with his twin brother from Detroit.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
It’s time to take a look at the City Section’s top boys’ basketball teams a little more than a month into the season:

1. PALISADES (2-4): The Popoola twins, EJ and OJ, combined with freshman Phillip Reed, make the Dolphins the City Section Open Division title favorites.

2. WASHINGTON PREP (6-4): Jayshawn Kibble is a candidate for City player of the year.

3. CLEVELAND (5-4): Sophomore guard Charlie Adams becomes eligible Friday.

4. GRANADA HILLS (6-3): Help coming when sit-out transfer period ends Friday.

5. SAN PEDRO (7-3): Lots of varsity experience could result in Marine League title.

6. VENICE (5-8): Win over Fairfax, one-point loss to San Pedro.

7. BIRMINGHAM (4-2): Patriots like being under the radar.

8. TAFT (5-4): Turnaround showing progress ahead of schedule.

9. FAIRFAX (5-2): Young players making progress.

10. EL CAMINO REAL (7-5): One-point loss to Chaminade offers hope.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

