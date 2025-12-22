Palisades starts out as City Section basketball favorite in top 10 rankings

OJ Popoola of Palisades High has made major contributions after transferring with his twin brother from Detroit.

It’s time to take a look at the City Section’s top boys’ basketball teams a little more than a month into the season:

1. PALISADES (2-4): The Popoola twins, EJ and OJ, combined with freshman Phillip Reed, make the Dolphins the City Section Open Division title favorites.

2. WASHINGTON PREP (6-4): Jayshawn Kibble is a candidate for City player of the year.

3. CLEVELAND (5-4): Sophomore guard Charlie Adams becomes eligible Friday.

4. GRANADA HILLS (6-3): Help coming when sit-out transfer period ends Friday.

5. SAN PEDRO (7-3): Lots of varsity experience could result in Marine League title.

6. VENICE (5-8): Win over Fairfax, one-point loss to San Pedro.

7. BIRMINGHAM (4-2): Patriots like being under the radar.

8. TAFT (5-4): Turnaround showing progress ahead of schedule.

9. FAIRFAX (5-2): Young players making progress.

10. EL CAMINO REAL (7-5): One-point loss to Chaminade offers hope.