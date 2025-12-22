Palisades starts out as City Section basketball favorite in top 10 rankings
-
-
- Share via
It’s time to take a look at the City Section’s top boys’ basketball teams a little more than a month into the season:
1. PALISADES (2-4): The Popoola twins, EJ and OJ, combined with freshman Phillip Reed, make the Dolphins the City Section Open Division title favorites.
2. WASHINGTON PREP (6-4): Jayshawn Kibble is a candidate for City player of the year.
3. CLEVELAND (5-4): Sophomore guard Charlie Adams becomes eligible Friday.
4. GRANADA HILLS (6-3): Help coming when sit-out transfer period ends Friday.
5. SAN PEDRO (7-3): Lots of varsity experience could result in Marine League title.
6. VENICE (5-8): Win over Fairfax, one-point loss to San Pedro.
7. BIRMINGHAM (4-2): Patriots like being under the radar.
8. TAFT (5-4): Turnaround showing progress ahead of schedule.
9. FAIRFAX (5-2): Young players making progress.
10. EL CAMINO REAL (7-5): One-point loss to Chaminade offers hope.