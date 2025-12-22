Prep basketball roundup: Redondo Union’s rebounding leads to win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With Redondo Union dominating in the rebounding department in a semifinal game at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame proved no match for the Sea Hawks, falling 78-68 on Monday night. Redondo Union (10-2) outrebounded the Knights (8-3) 40-26.

Rebounding was a concern for Notre Dame once Tyran Stokes checked out of school. SJ Madison led Redondo Union with 24 points and 10 rebounds. NaVorro Bowman had 22 points for Notre Dame. Redondo Union will play Timpview from Utah in the championship game. Timpview defeated Santa Margarita 61-59.

FINAL: #FAB50 No. 26 Timpview UT 61, No. 29 Santa Margarita 59



Well played game between two nationally ranked teams.



BYU Dean Rueckert 27 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks.



Been big-time entire tourney. @TarkClassic title game: Timpview vs. Redondo Union#HSBB #Grassroots — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) December 23, 2025

La Mirada 66, San Gabriel Academy 53: In another divisional semifinal in Las Vegas, La Mirada received 29 points from Gene Roebuck.

JSerra 60, Edgewater 57: Jaden Bailes scored 31 points for JSerra.

Oak Park 77, Newbury Park 58: The Eagles won their league opener behind junior Beau Prophete, who scored 37 points and had five blocks.

Advertisement

Girls basketball

Birmingham 72, Las Vegas Palo Verde 30: Kiara Wakabi had 16 points for 11-2 Birmingham in Las Vegas.