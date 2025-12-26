Prep basketball roundup: Sit-out transfer period ends with start of Christmas tournaments

Loyola coach Cam Joyce welcomed the availability of transfer students Friday after their sit-out period ended.

The day after Christmas is for more than seeking bargain Christmas sales or making returns on gifts. It’s also the first chance for high school basketball players who had to sit out the first half of the season after transferring to make their debuts.

At the Classic at Damien, Loyola got an immediate lift in a 67-51 win over Bakersfield Christian on Friday. Its two leading scorers were sit-out period players. Deuce Newt, a transfer from Campbell Hall, scored 24 points and Omari Cuffe, a transfer from St. Pius X-St. Matthias, had 17 points.

Crean Lutheran 62, Meridian (Id.) Owyhee 59: The Saints knocked off a team that beat Harvard-Westlake last week in Hawaii. Hunter Caplan scored 20 points.

Crespi 73, Layton (Utah) Christian 70: The Celts won in overtime. Isaiah Barnes had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Redondo Union 110, Fresno Clovis North 56: SJ Madison had 30 points for the Sea Hawks.

Arcadia 64, Mayfair 59: Owen Eteuati-Edwards had 22 points for Arcadia, setting up a Saturday showdown with San Gabriel Academy.

San Gabriel Academy 66, Palisades 57: Freshman Zach Arnold contributed 14 points for San Gabriel Academy.

Moorpark 57, Fairfax 49: Sophomore Logan Stotts had 16 points for Moorpark.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee 65, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 64: Freshman Darrellreon Morris had 21 points in a buzzer-beater loss.

Milken 65, Bishop Alemany 55: Grayson Coleman scored 24 points for 7-7 Milken. Sophomore Ethan Frank, a transfer from Crespi, made his season debut for Milken, scoring nine points and getting seven rounds.

Mira Costa 55, La Costa Canyon 44: The Mustangs improved to 14-1 in San Diego. Jayden Kainsinger scored 20 points.

La Habra 63, Washington Prep 48: Acen Jimenez finished with 27 points for La Habra.

St. Francis 68, Burroughs 23: Luke Paulus had 23 points for St. Francis.

Bishop Montgomery 73, Sylmar 41: Twins Terron and Tarron Williams combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Girls’ basketball

Troy 57, King/Drew 46: Mei-Ling Perry led the way with 24 points for 10-3 Troy.

