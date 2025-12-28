Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Crean Lutheran's Hunter Caplan, left, and Nick Giarrusso have helped their team reach Classic at Damien semifinals.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 6.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (10-1): Trailblazers getting close to full strength; 1

2. REDONDO UNION (13-2): Sea Hawks looking like Sierra Canyon’s major challenger; 3

3. SANTA MARGARITA (15-2): Drew Anderson is a big man rising in performance; 2

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-3): Overtime loss to Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope; 4

5. CREAN LUTHERAN (12-3): Semifinalist for Classic at Damien; 8

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-2): Face JSerra on Friday; 5

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (10-4): Josiah Nance is back from injury; 6

8. ARCADIA (11-1): Win over San Gabriel Academy makes Apaches the real deal; 16

9. CORONA DEL MAR (14-0): Fourteen straight wins for Sea Kings; 11

10. CRESPI (11-4): Celts advance to Classic at Damien semifinals; 13

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-3): Stanford commit Isaiah Rogers is delivering; 9

12. ETIWANDA (15-1): Lost in overtime for first defeat; 10

13. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (6-5): Freshman Zach Arnold continues to perform well; 7

14. DAMIEN (14-3): Came within one point of upsetting Redondo Union; 14

15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (11-5): A 41-point performance from freshman Will Conroy; 12

16. JSERRA (12-5): Lions starting to make improvement; 17

17. LA MIRADA (8-5): Matadores keep challenging themselves; 15

18. THOUSAND OAKS (13-0): Dylan McCord is firing in threes; 18

19. BRENTWOOD (15-1): Thirty-point performance from AJ Okoh; 22

20. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (10-5): Big performance from Sloane Harris; 21

21. MIRA COSTA (15-1): Made it to Torrey Pines semifinals; 23

22. ELSINORE (18-0): Undefeated season still going strong; 24

23. MAYFAIR (6-3): Next up is Crossroads on Monday; 20

24. INGLEWOOD (11-4): Jason Crowe Jr. is averaging 44.0 points per game; 25

25. CYPRESS (12-5): In divisional semifinals at Torrey Pines; NR
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement