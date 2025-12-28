The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 6.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (10-1): Trailblazers getting close to full strength; 1
2. REDONDO UNION (13-2): Sea Hawks looking like Sierra Canyon’s major challenger; 3
3. SANTA MARGARITA (15-2): Drew Anderson is a big man rising in performance; 2
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-3): Overtime loss to Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope; 4
5. CREAN LUTHERAN (12-3): Semifinalist for Classic at Damien; 8
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-2): Face JSerra on Friday; 5
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (10-4): Josiah Nance is back from injury; 6
8. ARCADIA (11-1): Win over San Gabriel Academy makes Apaches the real deal; 16
9. CORONA DEL MAR (14-0): Fourteen straight wins for Sea Kings; 11
10. CRESPI (11-4): Celts advance to Classic at Damien semifinals; 13
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-3): Stanford commit Isaiah Rogers is delivering; 9
12. ETIWANDA (15-1): Lost in overtime for first defeat; 10
13. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (6-5): Freshman Zach Arnold continues to perform well; 7
14. DAMIEN (14-3): Came within one point of upsetting Redondo Union; 14
15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (11-5): A 41-point performance from freshman Will Conroy; 12
16. JSERRA (12-5): Lions starting to make improvement; 17
17. LA MIRADA (8-5): Matadores keep challenging themselves; 15
18. THOUSAND OAKS (13-0): Dylan McCord is firing in threes; 18
19. BRENTWOOD (15-1): Thirty-point performance from AJ Okoh; 22
20. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (10-5): Big performance from Sloane Harris; 21
21. MIRA COSTA (15-1): Made it to Torrey Pines semifinals; 23
22. ELSINORE (18-0): Undefeated season still going strong; 24
23. MAYFAIR (6-3): Next up is Crossroads on Monday; 20
24. INGLEWOOD (11-4): Jason Crowe Jr. is averaging 44.0 points per game; 25
25. CYPRESS (12-5): In divisional semifinals at Torrey Pines; NR