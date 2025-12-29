Prep basketball roundup: Rolling Hills Preps knocks off Arcadia at Damien

Nick Welch Jr. of Rolling Hills Prep scores against Oaks Christian last season. Welch helped his team advance to the Classic at Damien Gold Division championship with a semifinal win over Arcadia on Monday.

Aided by aggressive offensive rebounding, Rolling Hills Prep led from start to finish to hand Arcadia only its second defeat of the season 50-37 in a semifinal game of the Classic at Damien Gold Division on Monday.

Rolling Hills Prep (13-2) appears to have found itself after back-to-back losses earlier this month to Los Alamitos and Loyola. The arrival of sit-out period transfer point guard Carter Fulton certainly has helped. He had 10 points on Monday. The Huskies opened a 25-8 lead midway through the second quarter. Arcadia dropped to 11-2.

Kawika Suter had a big game for the Huskies with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Nick Welch Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Rolling Hills Prep will play Folsom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 68, Francis Parker 63: Dominic Gallardo scored 18 points and Dayvion Gates had 17 points for 9-4 PMA.

Brentwood 70, Dublin 64: The Eagles (16-1) made it to their divisional final at Damien. Auggie Sugarman had 16 points and Ethan Hill added 15 points and 14 rebounds. They will face Long Beach Millikan, a 68-62 winner over Hesperia in which Jeremiah Hunt had 26 points and freshman Quali Giran added 20 points.

San Gabriel Academy 60, Arizona Mesa 57: Mahamadou Diop had 21 points and nine rebounds for San Gabriel Academy.

Damien 57, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor 51: Eli Garner finished with 30 points for Damien.

La Mirada 62, Utah American Fork 46: Gene Roebuck scored 22 points and Jordyn Houston 17 for the Matadores.

Corona Centennial 64, Dallas Parish Episcopal 61: Jayden Yim had 17 points for the 15-3 Huskies.

Etiwanda 67, Loyola 64: Devin Mitchell contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for 16-1 Etiwanda in an overtime victory. Deuce Newt had 29 points for Loyola.

Layton Christian (Utah) 70, Eastvale Roosevelt 59: Jackson Higgins had 18 points for Roosevelt.

Richmond Salesian 61, St. John Bosco 58: Christian Collins led the Braves with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Gavin Dean-Moss had nine assists.

Cleveland 71, Redwood 62: Emmitt Claiborne had 20 points and Charlie Adams 19 for the Cavaliers, who will play in the Silver consolation championship game on Tuesday at San Dimas.

Eastside 82, West Ranch 60: Wydell James had 26 points for 12-2 Eastside at St. Francis.

St. Anthony 77, Washington Mercer Island 49: The Saints advanced to the championship game of the Tustin tournament. Jamil House had 19 points.

Mayfair 52, Crossroads 48: Josiah Johnson had 15 points for 7-3 Mayfair.

St. Bernard 82, Democracy Prep 75: Chris Rupert scored 23 points, Gary Ferguson 18 and Jordan Ballard 16 for St. Bernard.

Summit 67, Viewpoint 48: Solomon Clanton Jr. had 18 points for Viewpoint.

St. Francis 74, Calabasas 59: The Golden Knights advanced to the championship game of their own tournament. Cherif Millogo had 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Will Ellien added 23 points.

Girls basketball

Brentwood 46, Bothell (Wash.) 32: Logan Scott had 12 points and Mikaella Kawahito 11 for the Eagles in the semifinals of the WNBA Gold in San Diego.

Oak Park 57, La Jolla Country Day 53: Maya Deshautelle and Ava Rogerson each scored 14 points for Oak Park.

Ontario Christian 76, Houston Summer Creek 54: The Knights improved to 15-0. Dani Robinson had 22 points and Tatianna Griffin 18.

Bishop Montgomery 53, Alameda 39: Sophia Dignadice had 15 points for the Knights.

Windward 64, Bakersfield Christian 52: The Wildcats went 4-0 in Las Vegas. Charis Rainey had 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Sierra Canyon 77, Washington Bellevue 57: Cherri Hatter had 27 points for Sierra Canyon.