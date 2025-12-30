2026 high school football transfer tracker: Which top players are switching schools

Cathedral quarterback Jaden Jefferson is transferring after three years to play for Corona Centennial.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The 2026 high school football transfer tracker is officially launched to identify top players switching schools in Southern California.

There were more than 17,000 transfers statewide last school year, and football is the sport that consistently has more than any.

According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately to play at the new school. If a player transfers and his family doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible in the fall after sitting out is Sept. 28, 2026, for the Southern Section and Sept. 24, 2026, for the City Section.

Advertisement

Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section. Names will be updated each week, with the latest at the top. Students have been known to change their minds, too, before the season begins.

Jaden Jefferson

Previous school: Cathedral

New school: Corona Centennial

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2026: Senior

Buzz: He’s a small but dynamic quarterback with tremendous ability to pass and run. He has been a starter since freshman year.

Quentin Hale

Previous school: Cathedral

New school: Corona Centennial

Position: Receiver

Year in the fall of 2026: Senior

Buzz: Had 62 receptions and 12 touchdown catches in 2025.

Simote Tupou

Previous school: Henderson (Nev.) Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon

New school: St. John Bosco

Position: Defensive line

Year in the fall of 2026: Junior

Buzz: Had 19 sacks as a 6-1, 230-pound sophomore.

Koa Smith-Mayall

Previous school: JSerra

New school: Santa Margarita

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2026: Senior

Buzz: Was briefly JSerra’s starting QB and overcame injuries early in high school.

Cruz Nunez

Previous school: JSerra

New school: Santa Margarita

Position: Linebacker

Year in the fall of 2026: Senior

Buzz: Had 15 solo tackles as a junior.