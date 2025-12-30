2026 high school football transfer tracker: Which top players are switching schools
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
The 2026 high school football transfer tracker is officially launched to identify top players switching schools in Southern California.
There were more than 17,000 transfers statewide last school year, and football is the sport that consistently has more than any.
According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately to play at the new school. If a player transfers and his family doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible in the fall after sitting out is Sept. 28, 2026, for the Southern Section and Sept. 24, 2026, for the City Section.
Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section. Names will be updated each week, with the latest at the top. Students have been known to change their minds, too, before the season begins.
Jaden Jefferson
Previous school: Cathedral
New school: Corona Centennial
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2026: Senior
Buzz: He’s a small but dynamic quarterback with tremendous ability to pass and run. He has been a starter since freshman year.
Quentin Hale
Previous school: Cathedral
New school: Corona Centennial
Position: Receiver
Year in the fall of 2026: Senior
Buzz: Had 62 receptions and 12 touchdown catches in 2025.
Simote Tupou
Previous school: Henderson (Nev.) Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon
New school: St. John Bosco
Position: Defensive line
Year in the fall of 2026: Junior
Buzz: Had 19 sacks as a 6-1, 230-pound sophomore.
Koa Smith-Mayall
Previous school: JSerra
New school: Santa Margarita
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2026: Senior
Buzz: Was briefly JSerra’s starting QB and overcame injuries early in high school.
Cruz Nunez
Previous school: JSerra
New school: Santa Margarita
Position: Linebacker
Year in the fall of 2026: Senior
Buzz: Had 15 solo tackles as a junior.