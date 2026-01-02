Prep talk: Will Bryson III is averaging 33.1 points for St. Paul while showing leadership

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Will Bryson III of St. Paul stuck it out for his senior basketball season even though the team lost pretty much everybody to graduation except for him.

All he can do is his best, and that’s what he has been doing, including a 68-point performance two weeks ago in Las Vegas in a triple overtime game.

Real Run Winter Classic has some terrific basketball games next weekend. pic.twitter.com/6c4DZm9hiD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 28, 2025

The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 33.1 points a game for St. Paul (6-9) and showing dedication in that he stayed knowing the team might not be as good as last season’s 19-11 team, but he’d be the leader entrusted to help young players develop. On Friday, he faces the state’s leading scorer, Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood, in a noon game at Morningside. Bryson ranks as No. 3 in the state. Crowe is averaging 43.9 points and the two have been facing off since their youth days.

68 Points, 11-11 FT’s, 9 Three Pointers, 12+ Rb’s in a triple OT win against a tough Larime HS. 3 Pointer to put us in OT. However, Our D won us the game.⬇️ 1, steal, foul, and 2 FT’s.@SGVNSports @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @pollonpreps @RonMFlores @MaxPreps @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/y0rgaUTNh5 — Will Bryson III (@WillBrysonIII) December 31, 2025

Coach Patrick Roy has been raving about Bryson’s contributions.

