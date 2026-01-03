Prep talk: Garo Ohannessian of AGBU shows he can shoot threes

Garo Ohannessian of AGBU set a school record with 13 threes in a game last month.

Garo Ohannessian is known as a “lifer” at AGBU, an Armenian K-12 school in Canoga Park. He’s been there from the start and now he’s making a name for himself in high school basketball with his three-point shooting skills.

He set a school record making 13 threes and finishing with a career-high 45 points in a Dec. 30 win over Brawley.

Titans 62

Desert Christian Academy 24



AGBU: 9-2 overall

📍Desert Holiday Tournament (Palm Springs)



Garo Ohannessian- 19pts 5 threes 2 stl

Ethan Kazanjian- 15pts 4 threes 3 stl 3 ast

Vem Wartan- 9pts 5reb 4stl 3ast

Emil Harutyunyan- 6ast 5stl



6 in a row for the Titans… — Nareg Kopooshian (@cnk10_) December 26, 2025

He’s been a four-year varsity player and was a freshman when the team reached the Southern Section Division 2A playoff semifinals.

Coach Nareg Kopooshian has confidence in him to shoot from anywhere on the court. The 5-foot-10 senior has helped lead his team to a 13-2 record.

