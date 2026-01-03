Prep talk: Garo Ohannessian of AGBU shows he can shoot threes
Garo Ohannessian is known as a “lifer” at AGBU, an Armenian K-12 school in Canoga Park. He’s been there from the start and now he’s making a name for himself in high school basketball with his three-point shooting skills.
He set a school record making 13 threes and finishing with a career-high 45 points in a Dec. 30 win over Brawley.
He’s been a four-year varsity player and was a freshman when the team reached the Southern Section Division 2A playoff semifinals.
Coach Nareg Kopooshian has confidence in him to shoot from anywhere on the court. The 5-foot-10 senior has helped lead his team to a 13-2 record.
