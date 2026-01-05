Prep talk: Los Alamitos is rising in basketball with young team gaining experience
If you asked Los Alamitos basketball coach Nate Berger to be honest about early expectations for a team that returned zero starters, he would have said a 1-9 start wouldn’t have been surprising.
But the Griffins, loaded with backups from last season and members of a good junior varsity team, are 8-6 going into an early Sunset League showdown with 16-1 Corona del Mar on Monday.
Tyler Lopez has been leading the way. The senior committed to Jessup University in Northern California is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Isaiah Williamson, younger brother of former Eastvale Roosevelt standout Issac Williamson, has been making major contributions.
Berger has been pleased with his players’ growing experience and confidence after some early season struggles adjusting.
“I was pleasantly surprised how my team responded and some of these young players have jelled,” he said.
