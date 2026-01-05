Scott brothers help Corona del Mar pull off thrilling win over Los Alamitos

Nolan Scott, left, scored the winning basket and brother Maxwell Scott scored 35 points in Corona del Mar’s 78-77 win over Los Alamitos.

What a Monday night to remember for the Scott brothers, Nolan and Maxwell. In a basketball game matching perhaps the top two public school teams in Orange County, Corona del Mar and Los Alamitos went back and forth, with neither wanting to budge.

11.2 left and Corona del Mar does this to take lead. Nolan Scott. pic.twitter.com/1t3O1n6yrP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 6, 2026

Corona del Mar (17-1) got the ball under Los Alamitos’ basket with 11.2 seconds left and down by one point. Coach Jason Simco, who had never beaten Los Alamitos in five seasons, set up a final play that was designed to get the ball to the least likely person, Nolan Scott, a sophomore linebacker for the football team. Brother Maxwell set a screen for him, Luke Mirhashemi found Nolan wide open under the basket and passed him the ball for an easy layup with 4.3 seconds left, delivering a 78-77 victory in a Sunset League game at Los Alamitos’ newly opened gym.

Maxwell Scott finished with 35 points. The brothers have been playing together since flag football days as second graders. Maxwell played football as a freshman, then focused on basketball but is set to return to football as a senior.

“It’s fun to play with him,” Maxwell said.

Isaiah Williamson goes Jordan at end of first quarter. Has 11 points. Los Alamitos 23, Corona del Mar 20 pic.twitter.com/rPuKo1Ilbo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 6, 2026

What a game it was.

“Everyone was making shots,” Maxwell said.

Corona del Mar’s successful final shot took away a magnificent performance from Los Alamitos sophomore Isaiah Williamson, who finished with 26 points.

“I think he was amazing,” Simco said of Williamson. “He’s going to be something else.”

Los Alamitos dropped to 8-7 and 0-1 in league.

Oliver Nakra had 19 points for Corona del Mar.