Prep basketball roundup: San Pedro coach John Bobich knows how to make the right call

John Bobich, in his 26h season coaching San Pedro, talks to his team during timeout.

John Bobich, in his 26th season coaching San Pedro High basketball, knows a few tricks in the coaching trade. All you had to do is listen and watch in the third quarter when he put 6-foot-5 junior Aidan Applegate into the game. Applegate was crouching at the scorer’s table waiting to be buzzed in.

“This is your chance,” Bobich told him.

Applegate had a shot blocked, which didn’t deter him. By the fourth quarter, he was comfortable and confident, scoring eight points in the quarter and finishing with eight rebounds to help San Pedro pull away from Granada Hills 64-51 in a Marquez tournament game between two potential City Section Open Division playoff teams.

Applegate said when he heard Bobich’s words of motivation, he thought, “It’s my opportunity to show what I could do.”

Bobich has known Applegate since he was 8 years old. In fact, Bobich knows most of his San Pedro players from coaching or seeing them play in local recreation leagues. His son is on the team. San Pedro is 12-4 and favored to win the Marine League. Ricky Alonso led the scoring with 19 points and Elias Redlow, AJ Bobich and Chris Morgan added 10 points apiece.

Granada Hills received 20 points from Kristapor Kedikian. Applegate celebrated his 17th birthday with the team serenading him.

Girls basketball

Birmingham 54, Kennedy 46: The Patriots (14-3) received 21 points from Kayla Tanijiri.