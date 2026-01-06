Prep talk: Three high school students keep trying to help Palisades community

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Three high school students who’ve known each since kindergarten have been raising funds for their nonprofit, “Build Back Pali.”

Mason Cohen from Windward, plus Jake Yoon and Dylan Fullmer from Harvard-Westlake, have raised thousands of dollars to help rebuild the Pacific Palisades community. All three grew up in the area. All three were affected by the Palisades fire. Yoon lost his house and the other two had houses damaged. Each was forced to leave.

“We are trying to do anything we could for our hometown,” Fullmer said.

Cohen is a star baseball player for Windward and Fullmer plays football for Harvard-Westlake and is the son of former major leaguer Brad Fullmer, one of the best players ever out of Montclair Prep.

High school students Mason Cohen (left), Jake Yoon and Dylan Fullmer have created an organization to help businesses after the Palisades Fire. (Steve Galluzzo)

They have another charity event on Friday for small businesses.

They spent all of 2025 continuing to help their neighbors and appear determined to keep going in 2026.

