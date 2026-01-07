Behind goalkeeper Greyson Porth, Palos Verdes knocks off Mira Costa in Bay League opener

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To win a championship in soccer a reliable goalkeeper is a must, and Palos Verdes has one of the Southland’s best in Greyson Porth.

The 6-foot-1 junior is one of many reasons the Sea Kings began the week ranked No. 1 in California and No. 14 in the country, and his skill was on display Tuesday night in the Sea Kings’ tense Bay League opener at Mira Costa — a match that featured Tucker Malinofsky’s equalizing goal in stoppage time before fellow co-captain LT Armijo netted the winner in double overtime.

“He’s very strong and when the ball’s in the air he calls for it and gets there first,” Armijo said of Porth. “We trust him.”

Porth has nine shutouts with 73 saves in 15 starts this winter and did not allow a goal for 340 minutes of action — a scoreless streak lasting four and a half games — before Noah Szeder snapped it on a rebound off a corner kick in the 70th minute Tuesday to give Mira Costa a short-lived 1-0 lead Tuesday. It was only the seventh shot to get behind Porth all season.

“It’s a great feeling because they’re our rivals and I hadn’t beaten them before — none of us had,” Porth said while savoring the Sea Kings’ first win at Mira Costa since 2017. “Shutouts are up there but as long as we win, I’m happy. Our defense is awesome — LT, Nathan Dorfman, Aiden Cruz and Dayton Chontos — our whole back line.”

Porth went nearly five full games without being scored on during the South Tournament, finally giving up a goal in the second half of the championship match versus another league rival Redondo Union. Palos Verdes prevailed 2-1 in overtime.

One save that comes to mind for head coach Derek Larkins was on a penalty kick with 15 minutes left in a nonleague contest Dec. 30 at Sultana that kept it scoreless. The Sea Kings scored shortly thereafter to avenge a 3-0 defeat in the Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals last year.

“It’s one of the hardest places for a visiting team to win but Greyson came up huge that day,” said Larkins, who is trying to lead PV to its first CIF title since back-to-back crowns in 2006 (Division 4) and 2007 (Division 2). “We haven’t forgotten that loss because it ended our season and he helped us exorcise that demon.”

Porth was the backup last season to then senior Ben Forte, whom he called a “good mentor.”

“I didn’t get to play much last year, maybe five or six games, but I learned a lot from Ben,” said Porth, who started his soccer career in fourth grade as a midfielder but switched to goalie when he was 11. “I sort of got forced into the position because I was the tallest player on my AYSO Extra team so they needed me there. It’s nerve-racking at times but I take pride in knowing that I’m the last line of defense. So I can make or break the game.”

Larkins attributes the 17-year-old’s growth to hard work in the offseason and credits goalie coach Matthew McNab with helping Porth reach his potential.

“He’s receptive to learning and he’s taken responsibility for his game and the way he practices,” said McNab, a 2009 PV soccer alum who went on to play at Westmont College. “He’s taken up the leadership role. Being a goalkeeper requires a great deal of mental toughness but he’s taken to that, too.”

The two have formed a tight bond.

“Matt listens to me,” said Porth, who even made a slide tackle from midfield to thwart a potential breakaway earlier this season. “I tell him what I need to work on and he drills me. I’ve improved everything from last year…. angles, positioning, my shot blocking and my kicking. I can be aggressive or rely on my reflexes. I use my instincts to know what to do in certain situations.”

Mira Costa has won five consecutive league championships and is trying to equal PV’s string of six in a row from 2011-16. The teams square off again January 23.

“Something we emphasized heading into the season is how are we going to defend the box and set pieces,” Larkins said. “We gave up five goals off of throw-ins and two on free kicks in our three losses to them last year. We’ve stressed the importance of that.”

Larkins, who is also an English teacher, believes sports is a metaphor for life and likes quoting athletes, philosophers and musicians to motivate his players. This season’s mantra is “be yourself, be legendary” — a lyric from the hip-hop group Coast Contra’s “Breathe and Stop Freestyle.”

“This is the best team we’ve had since 2014,” said Larkins, who is in his 15th season. “We have seven guys who are three-year varsity players. A lot of them went to middle school together so it’s an older, more experienced team. We’ve got a lot of grit, we can play different styles depending on the opponent and we have the talent.”

Palos Verdes (14-2) has won 10 straight since back-to-back one-goal road losses to Santa Monica and Servite. Senior co-captain Willie Knotek has a team-best eight goals, forward Ian Alonzo has a team-high 20 points (six goals, eight assists and Malinofsky has six goals and five assists.