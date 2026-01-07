Prep talk: Oaks Christian girls’ water polo team setting standard for excellence

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Oaks Christian, the defending Southern Section Open Division champion in girls’ water polo, showed last week with an 11-7 win over previously unbeaten Mater Dei that it remains among the top teams in the Southland.

The Lions (10-1) are one of four top teams capable of winning the title, along with Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran and Newport Harbor.

“Four teams are capable of beating anyone any time,” coach Jack Kocur said.

The Lions’ only loss was to Newport Harbor, who they also beat. They are ranked No. 1 in the latest Southern Section rankings.

Advertisement

Under Kocur, the Lions have five players committed to the college ranks: Alex Stoddard (Princeton), Mia Fabros (Stanford), Nicole O’Neill (USC), Maryam Maamoun (Brown) and Aaliyah Kim (Hawaii).

There’s also standout junior Makena Bygrave, who scored four goals against Mater Dei and is considered among the best players from the class of 2027.

A big tournament in girls’ water polo takes place this weekend at Santa Barbara High.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.