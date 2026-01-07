Prep basketball roundup: Loyola upsets Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Mission League opener

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

On the opening night of Mission League basketball action Wednesday, there was a huge upset, one close call and two easy victories.

Loyola, down 16 points going into the fourth quarter, started making threes and stunned Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on the road 72-68. Deuce Newt scored 24 points for the Cubs (10-9). First-year coach Cam Joyce saw his team take a leap in ability when Newt became eligible on Dec. 26 after transferring from Campbell Hall.

No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon (14-1) held on for a 50-47 win over St. Francis. The Golden Knights gave the Trailblazers a real scare with a chance to tie at the end of regulation. Maxi Adams made two clutch free throws in the final seconds for Sierra Canyon. Brandon McCoy had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Cherif Millogo scored 14 points for the Golden Knights.

Harvard-Westlake improved to 18-2 with an 84-51 win over Chaminade (18-2). Amir Jones made six threes and had 26 points. Joe Sterling added 21 points and Dominique Bentho had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Joe Sterling delivers. End of 1, Harvard-Westlake 24, Chaminade 15 pic.twitter.com/1Y74fPVeNI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 8, 2026

Crespi (14-6) defeated Bishop Alemany 87-59. Jasiah Williams and Christian Tshina-Nzambi each scored 20 points.

On Friday night, it will be Notre Dame at Sierra Canyon, Harvard-Westlake at Crespi and Chaminade at Loyola.

Arcadia 87, Burroughs 51: Owen Eteuati Edwards scored 23 points and had eight rebounds for Arcadia.

Fairfax 77, Carson 40: Dominick Bowie had 14 points for the Lions.

San Pedro 67, Hamilton 37: Chris Morgan had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (13-4).

California 105, Saddleback 77: Jair Linares had 26 points for 11-7 California.

Tesoro 78, Capistrano Valley 39: Dean Mika finished with 23 points for 18-3 Tesoro.

St. Monica 67, St. Bernard 58: St. Monica won in overtime. Jordan Ballard scored 20 points for St. Bernard.

Los Alamitos 57, Huntington Beach 47: Sophomore Isaiah Williamson contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds in the Sunset League win.