Prep talk: JuJu Watkins returns to Sierra Canyon on Friday

Former Sierra Canyon standout JuJu Watkins will have her jersey retired on Friday at halftime of a boys’ basketball game between Sierra Canyon and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

JuJu Watkins is returning to Sierra Canyon High on Friday, the place where she was a high school basketball All-American.

Watkins is sitting out this season at USC while recovering from a knee injury.

Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball coach Alicia Komaki said, “She raised our standards, which was hard to do because we had won four state championships. She was an incredibly talented player.”

Watkins was also making a huge impact in the college game until her injury last season during the NCAA playoffs.

