Prep talk: JuJu Watkins returns to Sierra Canyon on Friday

Former Sierra Canyon standout JuJu Watkins poses for a portrait while sitting in a chair and holding a basketball.
Former Sierra Canyon standout JuJu Watkins will have her jersey retired on Friday at halftime of a boys’ basketball game between Sierra Canyon and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
JuJu Watkins is returning to Sierra Canyon High on Friday, the place where she was a high school basketball All-American.

The school will hold a ceremony retiring her jersey at halftime of the boys’ basketball game between Sierra Canyon and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

She will be presented with a framed jersey.

Watkins is sitting out this season at USC while recovering from a knee injury.

Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball coach Alicia Komaki said, “She raised our standards, which was hard to do because we had won four state championships. She was an incredibly talented player.”

Watkins was also making a huge impact in the college game until her injury last season during the NCAA playoffs.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

