Sierra Canyon honors JuJu Watkins, then the boys’ team beats Notre Dame

Brandon McCoy soars for a tomahawk dunk during the third quarter of Sierra Canyon’s 78-74 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night in Chatsworth.

On a night honoring JuJu Watkins, maybe the school’s most accomplished athlete ever, the Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball team did her alma mater proud by holding off Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 78-74 on Friday in a Mission League showdown in Chatsworth.

The game aired live on ESPN2 and the host Trailblazers relished the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage, showing why they deserve to be ranked among the best in the country.

Brandon McCoy led the way with 21 points, including several dunks, Brannon Martinsen scored 18, North Carolina-bound Maximo Adams had 17 and Jordan Mize added 12 for Sierra Canyon, which trailed 33-28 at halftime.

A three-pointer by Mize capped a 9-0 run to start the third quarter.

Ranked No. 1 in the Southland by The Times, Sierra Canyon (15-1 overall, 2-0 in league) won its 10th consecutive game since its sole defeat to Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara on Dec. 6 at the Capital City Showcase in Washington, D.C.

NaVorro Bowman Jr. had a game-high 36 points, including a desperation heave from half court that pulled the Knights (13-6, 0-2) to within 55-50 entering the fourth quarter. He had 14 points in the first quarter, 21 by halftime, and sank six three-pointers. Zachary White added 14 for No. 6 Notre Dame, which was trying to rebound from a four-point loss to unranked Loyola in its league opener.

JuJu Watkins became the first Sierra Canyon athlete to have their jersey retired during a ceremony at halftime of Friday night’s Mission League boys’ basketball game in Chatsworth. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Watkins’ No. 12 jersey was retired in a moving ceremony at halftime, making her the first Trailblazer to be so honored. The 2021-22 girls’ basketball California Player of the Year is now a star at USC.

“What makes JuJu special isn’t what she dodged but how she did it,” said Sierra Canyon girls’ coach Alicia Komaki. “She gave her heart to this place, she left her legacy and this is a reminder of her excellence.”

Mize hopes his jersey will hang from the gym rafters one day.

“We talked about this being a big game and how there would be a big crowd,” he said. “I knew this was very important for JuJu, so I can’t let her down. We got it done but I think we’re still getting better.”