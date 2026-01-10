Kaleena Smith scores 50 as Ontario Christian beats Archbishop Mitty in double overtime

Kaleena Smith drives the lane for two of her game-high 50 points in Ontario Christian’s double-overtime victory over Archbishop Mitty on Saturday at the Kay Yow Showcase at Mater Dei High.

Kaleena Smith scored 50 points, including 14 after regulation, to lead Ontario Christian to a 96-87 double-overtime triumph over San Jose Archbishop Mitty in a high-noon showdown between the top two teams in the state Saturday in the featured game of the Kay Yow Showcase at Mater Dei.

Tatiana Griffin contributed 20 points and 18 rebounds while Dani Robinson added 16 points for the No. 1-ranked Knights (20-0), who overcame a 12-point deficit with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Smith was fouled with 4.7 seconds left and made both free throws to pull Ontario Christian even at 78-78. Archbishop Mitty missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

“I’m pretty confident I’ll make them [free throws] in that situation,” said Smith, who reached the 50-point mark for the second time this season. “This is what I do. I was in a similar spot in the Southern Section finals last year and made them.”

Smith, a junior, finished with three assists and four steals and made nine of 10 from the foul line. Her career high for points in a game is 63, which she accomplished her freshman year.

No. 2-ranked Archbishop Mitty (12-2), which lost to Etiwanda in the Open Divisionstate finals last season, got 25 points from McKenna Woliczko and 21 from Ze’Ni Patterson.

The Northern and Southern California powerhouses could meet again for the state championship in March.

“During a timeout in the fourth quarter I reminded them why they’re here,” Knights coach Aundre Cummings said. “The girls love being No. 1 in the country and the attention that brings but with that comes the pressure to prove yourselves.”