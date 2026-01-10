Prep talk: Triumph, a Sylmar charter school, is having season to remember

The Garcia brothers, Antonio (left) and Damian, have led Triumph to a 15-2 record.

The City Section might have a contender for small-schools basketball success in Sylmar-based Triumph, a charter school that opened in 2010 and is having its best season ever.

The Jaguars, under coach Fabian Avila, have been led by the Garcia brothers, Antonio, a 6-foot-3 senior, and Damian, a freshman point guard.

Antonio was one of the leading scorers in the City Section last season and is averaging 19 points this season.

“He’s very strong and physical,” Avila said.

His brother is averaging 11 points.

Probably the best win for Triumph was over AGBU when Antonio scored 22 points.

Triumph, which has an enrollment of fewer than 400 students, relies on multiple-sport athletes. One of the players is playing basketball and soccer simultaneously.

Avila is in his ninth year and said this is his best team. There are no transfers and all are students from the Sylmar area.

Last season, the team made it to the Division IV semifinals before losing when it was down to five players because of injuries. This season, the roster is at 13 with freshmen helping out.

The school has won one City title — in boys’ volleyball.

The big question is where Triumph will be placed in the playoffs depending on computer rankings.

