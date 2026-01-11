The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 8.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. SIERRA CANYON (15-1): Two close wins in Mission League play; 1
2. REDONDO UNION (17-3): Showdown with Mira Costa on Friday; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (12-4): Double overtime win over Santa Margarita; 4
4. SANTA MARGARITA (19-3): At JSerra on Friday; 3
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-2): Two impressive Mission League wins; 5
6. LA MIRADA (14-6): Should finish with 14-game winning streak; 7
7. DAMIEN (17-4): Opened a 24-0 lead in win over Etiwanda; 12
8. CORONA DEL MAR (18-1): Scott brothers come through in win over Los Alamitos; 11
9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-6): Gave up 16-point lead in loss to Loyola; 6
10. CRESPI (14-7): Host St. Francis on Tuesday; 8
11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-5): Face Eastvale Roosevelt on Wednesday; 13
12. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (15-5): Big Olympic League win over Heritage Christian; 15
13. CREAN LUTHERAN (15-6): Suffered loss to La Habra; 9
14. ETIWANDA (18-2): It’s regroup time for the Eagles; 10
15. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (9-6): Tough schedule will prepare team for playoffs; 14
16. MATER DEI (14-7): Play at St. John Bosco on Tuesday; 21
17. ST. FRANCIS (17-3): Golden Knights keep improving; 24
18. JSERRA (14-8): Play Santa Margarita on Friday; 18
19. MIRA COSTA (18-3): It’s final exam time against Redondo Union; 19
20. ELSINORE (18-0): Tigers resume play after taking two weeks off; 20
21. LOS ALAMITOS (9-7): Sophomore Isaiah Williamson is soaring; 22
22. INGLEWOOD (17-5): Went 4-0 this past week; 23
23. WINDWARD (15-6): Host Brentwood on Tuesday; 25
24. BRENTWOOD (18-2): Suffered league loss to Crossroads; 17
25. ARCADIA (15-4): Apaches have a chance to win out; NR