The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 8.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. SIERRA CANYON (15-1): Two close wins in Mission League play; 1

2. REDONDO UNION (17-3): Showdown with Mira Costa on Friday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (12-4): Double overtime win over Santa Margarita; 4

4. SANTA MARGARITA (19-3): At JSerra on Friday; 3

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-2): Two impressive Mission League wins; 5

6. LA MIRADA (14-6): Should finish with 14-game winning streak; 7

7. DAMIEN (17-4): Opened a 24-0 lead in win over Etiwanda; 12

8. CORONA DEL MAR (18-1): Scott brothers come through in win over Los Alamitos; 11

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-6): Gave up 16-point lead in loss to Loyola; 6

10. CRESPI (14-7): Host St. Francis on Tuesday; 8

11. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-5): Face Eastvale Roosevelt on Wednesday; 13

12. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (15-5): Big Olympic League win over Heritage Christian; 15

13. CREAN LUTHERAN (15-6): Suffered loss to La Habra; 9

14. ETIWANDA (18-2): It’s regroup time for the Eagles; 10

15. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (9-6): Tough schedule will prepare team for playoffs; 14

16. MATER DEI (14-7): Play at St. John Bosco on Tuesday; 21

17. ST. FRANCIS (17-3): Golden Knights keep improving; 24

18. JSERRA (14-8): Play Santa Margarita on Friday; 18

19. MIRA COSTA (18-3): It’s final exam time against Redondo Union; 19

20. ELSINORE (18-0): Tigers resume play after taking two weeks off; 20

21. LOS ALAMITOS (9-7): Sophomore Isaiah Williamson is soaring; 22

22. INGLEWOOD (17-5): Went 4-0 this past week; 23

23. WINDWARD (15-6): Host Brentwood on Tuesday; 25

24. BRENTWOOD (18-2): Suffered league loss to Crossroads; 17

25. ARCADIA (15-4): Apaches have a chance to win out; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

