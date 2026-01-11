Freshman guard Phillip Reed of Palisades High has been making an impact this season.

Freshman point guard Phillip Reed Jr. of Palisades entered high school ready to sink or swim going against varsity players who were stronger and more experienced.

“I wanted to jump into the water head first,” he said.

His progress is similar to that of other freshmen given opportunities to produce immediately. The early days of adjustment and uncertainty have been left behind. With each game confidence grows and signs of real potential can be seen like the sun rising in the morning.

“Pressure is a privilege. That’s how I look at it,” Reed said. “It’s not really pressure. It’s a challenge.”

He’s been preparing for this moment since he was 4. He lives in Compton and takes online classes to attend Palisades, using extra time during the day to work out with his father, a former high school football player at Inglewood. His mother also was an athlete at West Virginia Tech.

In the early games for Palisades, Reed saw the challenges. “Everybody is pretty much stronger than me, so it was using my IQ,” he said. “It’s a little more physical.”

The 6-foot-3 Reed can do everything a point guard is expected to do — dribble, make shots from anywhere on the court, be a distributor when needed. He’s averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Phillip Reed again. The freshmen guards in SoCal are pretty good. pic.twitter.com/D5oKBfuKZJ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2025

The Southland is filled with promising freshman guards, and they know each other, having played with or against each other for years.

“Everybody in this freshman class is pushing each other to be better,” Reed said.

Some other freshman guards making an immediate impact:

Freshman guard Will Conroy Jr. of Village Christian. (Craig Weston)

Will Conroy Jr., Village Christian: He’s had a high game of 41 points. His father is an assistant at USC, so he’s had coaching and plenty of examples on how to move forward. He came into Friday averaging 27 points. He’s probably the No. 1 freshman in California.

Freshman Will Conroy of Village Christian breaks tie with three with 2.4 seconds left for 78-75 lead over Crespi. pic.twitter.com/PYqAmHMrbe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 2, 2025

Conroy delivered a victory over Crespi early in the season by calmly sinking a shot in the final seconds. His ability to handle pressure has been impressive.

Freshman guard Quali Giran of Long Beach Millikan. (Steve Galluzzo)

Quali Giran, Long Beach Millikan: From the very first game he has lived up to the hype of a freshman ready to contribute immediately. He’s averaging 24 points.

Zach Arnold, San Gabriel Academy: On a team with a 6-11 center, it has been Arnold’s contributions against top opponents that have been most impressive. He helped his team beat No. 2-ranked Redondo Union.

Tariq Johnson, Servite: There was no hesitation handing the ball to Johnson from the first practice and making him the leader on the court. He’s averaging 17 points.

Darrellreon Morris, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Just watch him show off his maturity setting up star guard Kayleb Kearse for shots.

Braylon Sherwood, Chaminade: The 6-6 Sherwood is averaging 13 points and helped Chaminade win 18 of its first 19 games.

Travis Walton Jr., Eastvale Roosevelt: Coming off the bench, Walton has had several impressive games and still is adjusting to the physicality of playing against top opponents. He’s the son of a former Michigan State standout and a gym rat who coach Johnny Dukes said “will be a heck of a player when it’s all said and done.”’

JoJo Mariless, Damien: He’s moved into the starting lineup for 17-4 Damien. He can shoot and is showing unselfishness with his passing skills.