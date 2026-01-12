Prep talk: Oak Park boys’ soccer team has recorded school-record 10 shutouts

Goalie Ben Buchler of Oak Park, in blue, has recorded 10 shutouts this season.

Oak Park’s boys’ soccer team is proving very stingy when it comes to giving up goals.

Led by goalkeeper Ben Buchler, the Eagles (14-1-1) have recorded 10 shutouts this season, a school record.

Noah Zweig celebrates after scoring for Oak Park. (Sharon Levy)

Their latest shutout came in a 3-0 Coastal Canyon League win over Royal. Cole Mitchell has been supplying the offense. He had three goals in a win over Newbury Park.

Next up is a showdown match with Moorpark (7-2-2) on Tuesday.

