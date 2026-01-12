Prep talk: Oak Park boys’ soccer team has recorded school-record 10 shutouts
Oak Park’s boys’ soccer team is proving very stingy when it comes to giving up goals.
Led by goalkeeper Ben Buchler, the Eagles (14-1-1) have recorded 10 shutouts this season, a school record.
Their latest shutout came in a 3-0 Coastal Canyon League win over Royal. Cole Mitchell has been supplying the offense. He had three goals in a win over Newbury Park.
Next up is a showdown match with Moorpark (7-2-2) on Tuesday.
