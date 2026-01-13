Prep basketball roundup: Brentwood gets bounce-back victory over Windward

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

There was no sugarcoating how disappointed Brentwood players and coaches felt last week in suffering a 16-point drubbing by Crossroads in their Gold Coast League opener. Adding to that, the player inflicting the most damage was former Brentwood standout Shalen Sheppard.

“I was mad,” Brentwood center Ethan Hill said.

So Tuesday’s road game at Windward would reveal if the Eagles had learned some lessons. And they did, getting a bounce back 68-60 win. Augie Sugarman made five threes and finished with 17 points. Hill, who plays like he should be a tight end for an NFL team, bulled his way around for 18 points, making nine of 13 shots. Ryan Howard and AJ Okoh had 12 points apiece.

Brentwood improved to 19-2. Coach Ryan Bailey thought his players came in overconfident against Crossroads. On Tuesday, the Eagles did a good job containing Davey Harris, who finished with 19 points. Asher Haloossim made four threes in the first quarter and finished with 18 points, but after that, the Wildcats (15-7, 1-1) struggled from three-point range.

“This is a huge bounce-back win,” Hill said. “We learned a lot.”

St. John Bosco 85, Mater Dei 64: Christian Collins scored 23 points and Gavin Dean-Moss 17 for the Braves, who improved to 2-0 in the Trinity League.

Harvard-Westlake 87, Bishop Alemany 52: Joe Sterling scored 25 points with seven threes and Barron Linnekins had 19 points and 11 rebounds to keep the Wolverines unbeaten in the Mission League.

St. Francis 66, Crespi 64: The Golden Knights received 26 points and 12 rebounds from 7-foot-4 Cherif Millogo and 17 points from point guard Luke Paulus in the Mission League win.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 101, Chaminade 71: Zach White contributed 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.

Sierra Canyon 84, Loyola 57: Brandon McCoy delivered 21 points and eight rebounds and Maxi Adams added 18 points for 16-1 Sierra Canyon.

La Mirada 99, Weston Ranch 86: Gene Roebuck finished with 28 points for the 15-6 Matadores.

Oak Park 63, Moorpark 57: The Eagles are 3-0 in league. Jonathan Plax had 14 points.

Redondo Union 94, Palos Verdes 59: Devin Wright led the way with 26 points, setting up a Bay League showdown for Friday against Mira Costa.

Damien 76, Upland 46: Eli Garner finished with 20 points.

Etiwanda 75, Chino Hills 72: Devin Mitchell scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half for Etiwanda.

Oaks Christian 64, Agoura 39: The Lions improved to 3-0 in the Marmonte League. Brady Sullivan scored 18 points.

Santa Margarita 80, Mayfair 43: The Eagles (20-3) received 28 points and eight rebounds from Drew Anderson.

Milken 73, Oakwood 57: Grayson Coleman had 29 points.

Girls basketball

Kelsey Sugar of Brentwood scrambles for loose ball against Windward. (Craig Weston)

Brentwood 74, Windward 55: The Eagles (12-5) made 15 threes and won for only the second time at Windward in coach Charles Solomon’s 16 seasons as coach. Jessica Liu scored 18 points and Mikaella Kawahito had 16 points. Charis Rainey had 22 points for Windward.