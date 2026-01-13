Top 10 high school basketball teams in the City Section
-
-
- Share via
Here’s a look at the top 10 high school basketball teams in the City Section:
1. PALISADES (5-10): Should win Western League in dominating fashion.
2. CLEVELAND (9-6): Open West Valley League play vs. Granada Hills on Wednesday.
3. WASHINGTON PREP (8-9): Ready to win Coliseum League.
4. SAN PEDRO (15-4): Football standout Elias Redlew is big contributor.
5. BIRMINGHAM (9-4): Young players starting to produce.
6. FAIRFAX (10-7): Lions starting to make improvement.
7. GRANADA HILLS (11-6): Updegraph twins from Kennedy close to being contributors.
8. EL CAMINO REAL (8-8): Have some close losses to good teams.
9. CHATSWORTH (9-8): Aaron Krueger remains threat from three-point range.
10. NARBONNE (9-9): Main challenger to San Pedro in Marine League.