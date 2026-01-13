Advertisement
Top 10 high school basketball teams in the City Section

John Bobich, in his 26th season coaching San Pedro, talks to his team during a timeout.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Here’s a look at the top 10 high school basketball teams in the City Section:

1. PALISADES (5-10): Should win Western League in dominating fashion.

2. CLEVELAND (9-6): Open West Valley League play vs. Granada Hills on Wednesday.

3. WASHINGTON PREP (8-9): Ready to win Coliseum League.

4. SAN PEDRO (15-4): Football standout Elias Redlew is big contributor.

5. BIRMINGHAM (9-4): Young players starting to produce.

6. FAIRFAX (10-7): Lions starting to make improvement.

7. GRANADA HILLS (11-6): Updegraph twins from Kennedy close to being contributors.

8. EL CAMINO REAL (8-8): Have some close losses to good teams.

9. CHATSWORTH (9-8): Aaron Krueger remains threat from three-point range.

10. NARBONNE (9-9): Main challenger to San Pedro in Marine League.

