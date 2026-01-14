Prep talk: Santa Monica unveils a promising sophomore in Leo Pomianek

Leo Pomianek, a 6-foot-6 sophomore at Santa Monica, had 30 points on Monday in a loss to Inglewood.

When you’re on the losing end of a 117-76 score in high school basketball, it’s kind of hard to find positives.

Coach James Hecht of Santa Monica had plenty of optimism after his team’s defeat to Inglewood because one player who didn’t join the team officially until Dec. 26 due to the sit-out transfer period made quite an impression.

Leo Pomianek, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who played for St. Monica last season as a freshman, scored 30 points and was even assigned to cover Inglewood’s high-scoring Jason Crowe Jr. in the second half. Crowe finished with 50 points.

Hecht said Pomianek has a bright future. He’s still adjusting to his new teammates and didn’t move into the starting lineup until this month.

He had been home-schooled until enrolling at St. Monica. He’s mostly an inside player but did make a three on Monday.

Hecht is going to have some fun building players around Pomianek in the coming seasons.

