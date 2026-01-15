Prep basketball roundup: Josiah Nance’s defense leads Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to win

NaVorro Bowman of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame goes up for shot against St. Francis.

Josiah Nance, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, volunteered to guard 7-foot-4 Cherif Millogo of St. Francis in the third quarter on Thursday night in a tight game.

“It was a challenge,” he said. “They were letting us be tough. Most physical guy wins.”

Nance couldn’t have been more correct. He was so effective guarding Millogo despite having three fouls that Notre Dame turned a five-point halftime lead into a 20-point bulge through three quarters en route to a 71-48 victory.

Millogo picked up three offensive fouls in the second half because of his frustration. He also was limited to four points after scoring 13 points in the first half.

Nance said it was the first time he guarded anyone close to that tall, and he embraced the challenge.

“We tried to get under him because he’s huge,” Nance said. “Every time he caught it in the post, we doubled him. I love defense.”

Said Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant: “All-time defensive performance.”

NaVorro Bowman led Notre Dame (15-6, 2-2) in scoring with 21 points. Zach White added 15 points. It was a key Mission League victory and kept the Knights’ Open Division playoff hopes alive. St. Francis dropped to 18-4.

Crespi 63, Chaminade 52: Isaiah Barnes had 18 points and Cayman Martin added 16 points for the Celts.

Harvard-Westlake 47, Loyola 36: Joe Sterling finished with 13 points for the Wolverines.

Sierra Canyon 83, Bishop Alemany 48: Maxi Adams contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds and Brannon Martinsen added 18 points for Sierra Canyon (17-1, 4-0).

Arcadia 72, Crescenta Valley 54: Owen Eteuati Edwards finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds for Arcadia.

Milken 70, AGBU 32: Grayson Coleman made eight of 11 from three-point range and finished with 30 points.

Etiwanda 61, Rancho Cucamonga 56: Achilles Orji had 20 points for Etiwanda.

