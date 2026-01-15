Prep talk: Prepare for full-court presses all game in Redondo Union-Mira Costa matchup

The Redondo Union trio of Devin Wright, left, Kaiden Wilson and Chace Holley will face Mira Costa on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Throw out the rankings. Ignore the predictions. It’s time for Redondo Union vs. Mira Costa in Bay League basketball on Friday night at Redondo Union. When these two South Bay rivals meet, anything can happen.

Redondo Union is ranked No. 2 in the Southland by The Times and a likely Southern Section Open Division playoff team. Under coach Reggie Morris Jr., the Sea Hawks (18-3) have proved themselves against top teams, led by SJ Madison, Chace Holley and Chris Sanders. Mira Costa (19-3) is ranked No. 19 and led by junior guard Paxx Bell, who’s averaging 18 points and eight rebounds.

The key to this game is which full-court press works best. Redondo Union loves to fast break and create scoring opportunities with its defense. Mira Costa isn’t afraid to do the same.

Advertisement

“They love to press and we love to press,” Mira Costa coach Neal Perlmutter said.

Watching the student sections is also fun in this game. It’s surfers, volleyball players, baseball players, football players, softball players, swimmers — they all getting into the action.

The rematch will take place in the final regular-season game on Feb. 3 at Mira Costa.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.